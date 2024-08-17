All-electric airliner could fly 500 miles CNN





A Dutch startup has announced that it has designed an all-electric airliner with a range of 500 miles (805 km) and seating for 90 passengers, CNN reported. The plane, called the E9X, currently exists only on paper, but Elysian plans to build a scale model within two to three years, and a full-scale prototype by 2030. the story continuedwhich could be a major step forward for the commercial aviation industry as it struggles to reduce its climate impact. The E9X will have eight propeller engines and a wingspan of nearly 42m, making it larger than a Boeing 737 or Airbus A320, the report continued, although it would only be able to carry half as many passengers. Many experts say battery technology is needed beyond [anything that will be available until] “We have to wait until 2050 to get reasonable range and charging capacity,” said Reynard de Vries, Elysian’s director of design and engineering. “But the question we asked ourselves was: how do we get the maximum range with the battery technology we already have?” Read the full article: CNN Also on AF: BP Australia to launch sustainable aviation fuel production Chinese company CATL plans to develop condensed matter battery for aircraft and electric vehicles China Reuses Secret Spaceplane, One Still Flying Shell plans to build biofuel plant to meet growing demand from Asian aviation Sean O'Meara Sean O'Meara is an editor at Asia Financial. He has worked in journalism for over 30 years, having worked for local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, editor, page designer and news editor. A keen football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

