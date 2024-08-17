Video: PM Modi interacts with Olympic athletes, asks what they did off the field in Paris | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian Olympic contingent at his residence upon their return from the Paris Olympic Games, where they won six medals . In his interaction with the Olympians, PM Modi said that in sports, no one really loses; everyone learns and praised athletes for their dedication and achievements.

Among the athletes present were India's youngest Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat, shooters Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale and members of the Indian men's hockey team. Prime Minister Modi shook hands with the players and took pictures with them to commemorate the occasion.

“First of all, forget the idea that you have returned to India after losing the Olympics. You have returned with the country's flag flying high. You have also gained valuable experience, and sports is the only field, my friends, where no one really loses; everyone learns,” Prime Minister Modi said in an interaction with the sportspersons.

The Prime Minister asked the athletes to share their experiences off the field, encouraging them to share what they learned and who they met at the Games. “The world has seen what you did on the field. Now tell me what you did off the field. You must have made friends with athletes from all over the world and learned a lot,” he said. “You may have thought it would be great if we had something similar in our country too,” he added.

The Indian men's hockey team, bronze medallists in Tokyo, secured a second consecutive Olympic podium for the first time in 52 years by beating Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match. The victory gave India a record 13th Olympic hockey medal.

The athletes had to deal with high temperatures and lack of air conditioning in their rooms at the Paris Olympic Village. Expressing the frustration the athletes must have felt, Prime Minister Modi said: “ Air conditioning was available! You must have said angrily that Modi makes big statements but left us in this situation. When I came to know about the conditions, I ensured that air conditioners were provided within half an hour.” The athletes were provided with 40 portable air conditioners from the country’s sports ministry to make their stay comfortable.

Prime Minister Modi asked hockey goaltender PR Sreejesh when exactly he had decided to retire. “I had been thinking about it for a few years. My team members were making fun of me,” Brother, when are you leaving? “(When will you finally leave!),” Sreejesh laughed.

“I have been playing for 20 years and I wanted to retire after achieving something. The Olympics is a platform celebrated by all the athletes in the world and I thought I can’t get a better opportunity than this. When we lost the semi-final, the team came together and said we have to win this bronze medal for Sreejesh bhai “I used this podium to say goodbye not only to my career, but also to my team,” he said.

“Your team will definitely miss you, but they have also ensured a grand farewell for you,” PM Modi replied.

As a mark of appreciation, Sreejesh, captain Harmanpreet Singh and others gifted Indian jerseys and a hockey stick to the Prime Minister.

Prominent badminton player Lakshya Sen shared details of his training with coach Prakash Padukone with Prime Minister Modi, revealing a strict regime during the Olympics to improve his concentration.

“Prakash Sir took my phone during the games at the Olympics and told me that I wouldn’t get it till the end of the tournament. A lot of people supported me throughout my journey. I had a great racing experience in Paris. It was a bit heartbreaking as I was so close to winning a medal but I couldn’t win it. I will try to do better in the future,” the shuttler said.

A total of 117 Indian athletes competed in 16 sports at the Paris Olympic Games including archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, wrestling, table tennis and tennis. India won one silver and five bronze medals at the Games. It came within a whisker of its best-ever haul of seven medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“When we sit in the back of a car and know how to drive, we press our feet even if the driver presses the brakes. Just like when athletes compete in the Olympics, the spectators mirror their agitated nervousness,” PM Modi said in one of his interactions.

Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympics and the first Indian woman to win multiple medals in a single edition since Independence. She and partner Sarabjot Singh became the first Indian shooting pair to win an Olympic medal together, taking India's tally to six Olympic medals.

Swapnil Kusale clinched a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event, becoming the third Indian shooter to win a medal at the Paris Olympics. Kusale's medal set a new record for India's most medals in a single sport at the Olympics and marked the country's first-ever medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Neeraj Chopra won a silver medal in the javelin with a throw of 89.45m, behind Arshad Nadeem, who set a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97m. Chopra's silver medal is only the second for India in athletics at the Summer Games, with both medals being won by him. Neeraj became India's third double Olympic medallist, in addition to his gold from the Tokyo 2020 Games. Sushil Kumar and PV Sindhu are the other Indian athletes to have won two Olympic medals in successive editions.

