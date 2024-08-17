Video: Turkish parliament becomes battleground after heated debate over sacked MP





The blows flew relentlessly in the Turkish parliament on Friday, legislators discussed the fate of an imprisoned opposition leader May-Atalay of which parliamentary immunity was revoked earlier this year.

However, Turkey Constitutional Court Earlier this month, parliament's decision to oust Atalay from his seat in parliament was reversed.

The leaders met following the court order to determine the leader's future.

Atalay, who is a lawyer, won his seat last year after campaigning from his prison cell.

Ahmet Sik Another member of the Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP), defended Atalay against attacks by ruling party MPs.

“It's no surprise that you call Atalay a terrorist,” he said.

“All citizens should know that the biggest terrorists in this country are those sitting on these benches,” he added, referring to the ruling majority, according to the Reuters news agency.

Sik's comment infuriated ruling party lawmakers, sparking chaos after which the speaker called a recess.

Scuffles broke out after former footballer Alpay Ozalan, a lawmaker from Erdogan's ruling AKP party, went to the podium and pushed Sik to the ground, an AFP reporter in parliament reported.

Sik was then repeatedly punched to the ground by ruling party MPs.

At least two opposition MPs were injured in the fight.

Legal battle

In January, Atalay was stripped of his parliamentary seat after a stormy session, despite efforts by his fellow left-wing MPs to stop the process.

He was one of seven people sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2022, following a controversial trial that also resulted in the life sentence of philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Despite his imprisonment, Atalay, 48, campaigned and was elected as an MP from earthquake-hit Hatay province in the May 2023 general election, representing the left-wing TIP party, which holds three seats in parliament.

Atalay’s election victory, however, sparked a legal showdown between supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leaders, pushing Turkey to the brink of a constitutional crisis last year. The decision to remove Atalay from parliament in January came after the Supreme Court of Appeals upheld his conviction, paving the way for his parliamentary immunity to be revoked.

On August 1, the Constitutional Court, which is responsible for verifying the conformity of judges' decisions with Turkey's fundamental law, issued its ruling on the case, declaring Atalay's dismissal from parliament “null and void.” This is not the first time that The Parliament of Turkey voted to lift the immunity of political opponents, many of whom are Kurds, whom the government considers “terrorists.”

