PTI expects Imran's case to be completed next month





PTI founder Imran Khan speaks at a news conference in Islamabad in this undated image. AFP/archive

ISLAMABAD: The PTI central committee said on Friday it expected the completion of proceedings against party founder Imran Khan by next month.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan chaired the meeting, which was the first after the arrest of Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.

The meeting requested that only a few senior leaders of the party should speak on this particular issue. The forum reviewed the political situation in the country and the internal problems of the party, especially the disturbing reports coming from Punjab and now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee members were given full briefings on the cases against Imran Khan and the meeting is expected to conclude in September.

It was decided that the Islamabad meeting would be held on Thursday, August 22 in any case. In this regard, a committee was also formed to review all arrangements and ensure the success of the meeting.

The central committee examined in detail the remarks of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the Al-Qadir Trust case and concluded that the remarks were inappropriate in view of the merits of the case pending before a subordinate court. It demanded that Qazi Faez Isa withdraw from all cases related to Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The committee unanimously rejected the resignation of PTI Punjab Chairman Hammad Azhar and asked him to continue discharging his responsibilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1220741-pti-expects-end-of-cases-against-imran-next-month The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos