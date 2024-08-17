Rows of President Jokowi's traditional clothes at the Republic of Indonesia's Independence Day ceremony from year to year









Jakarta – At every ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia, President Jokowi acts as the inspector of the ceremony. Jokowi's appearance at every ceremony is of course always a highlight. Since 2017, the President and guests at the Independence Day ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia have been wearing various traditional costumes. So that the moment of the ceremony becomes colorful and resembles a fashion show. Year after year, Jokowi always looks eccentric in his traditional clothes. Quoting the website of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, here is a list of President Jokowi's traditional clothes during the Independence Day ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia: ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT List of President Jokowi's traditional clothing at Indonesian Independence Day ceremony 1. Traditional clothing Tanah Bumbu (2017) President Jokowi wore traditional Kalimantan clothing as he served as an inspector for the 72nd anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia ceremony at Merdeka Palace. Photo: Bagus Prihantoro Nugroho/detikcom During Jokowi's first year as president of Indonesia, he wore traditional clothing from Tanah Bumbu, South Kalimantan. At that time, he wore it to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia in 2017. A special feature of Tanah Bumbu traditional clothing is the woven Pegatan cloth as a sheath material. In addition, there is also a headgear (laung) that symbolizes authority and power. 2. Traditional clothing of Aceh (2018) A ceremony commemorating the seconds of the proclamation was held at the presidential palace complex in Central Jakarta on Friday (17/8/2018). President Jokowi acted as the inspector of the ceremony. Photo by: Rengga Sancaya Then, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia in 2018, Jokowi chose traditional Acehnese clothing. This clothing is characterized by a long black Bajee shirt accompanied by decorative kasab embroidery. Unlike previous years, the headgear of Acehnese traditional clothing is made from red, yellow and green teteron called kupiah meukeutop. 3. Traditional clothing Klungkung, Bali (2019) Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla greet during a ceremony celebrating Indonesia's 74th Independence Day at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan Picture: Indonesian Independence Day Ceremony (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan) When he led the RI's 74th anniversary ceremony, Jokowi wore traditional clothes typical of Klungkung, Bali. These clothes are usually worn by the King's family. Jokowi wore a typical Klungkung shirt which was black with a brown pattern. The suit also comes with clothes and a headgear. 4. Traditional clothing of South Central Timor, NTT (2020) President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wears traditional clothes from South Central Timor and East Nusa Tenggara while attending the ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of Indonesian independence, at Merdeka Palace, Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Monday (17/8/2020) Photo: doc. Presidential Secretariat Still outside Java, the traditional clothes for RI Jokowi's 75th birthday ceremony came from South Central Timor, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). Jokowi's traditional clothes at that time were red and white. This traditional garment is equipped with accessories made of betel nut and lime bag. The red color apparently has a meaning, namely the courage of the men of South Central Timor, NTT. 5. Pepadun traditional clothing, Lampung (2021) President Joko Widodo once again wore traditional clothes at the ceremony commemorating the moments of the proclamation of independence of the Republic of Indonesia. This time, Jokowi wore traditional clothes from Lampung. Photo: Doc. Laïly Rachev-Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat Different from other traditional clothing styles, Jokowi this time looked simple. Nevertheless, this traditional clothing Pepadun has a meaning of leadership. On his white pants, the meaning of the highest color in traditional events in Lampung is implied, which is used by traditional leaders or balancers. Meanwhile, the sarong with Pucuk Rebung pattern has a philosophy of majesty. 6. Dolomani Traditional Clothing (2022) President Joko Widodo (left) accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo wearing traditional Dolomani clothes from Buton during the commemoration ceremony of the seconds of the proclamation of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (17/8/2022). The 77th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia raised the theme Recover Faster, Grow Stronger. BETWEEN FOTO/Setpres/Agus Suparto/Handout/rwa. Photo: ANTARA FOTO/Setpres/Agus Suparto/handout Just like Jokowi's position, this traditional clothing of the Buton Sultanate symbolizes a leader. The shirt's pattern features an image of Bungo Rongo. Dolomani is usually used by the Sultan of Buton when he attends imperial ceremonies. This clothing consists of a shirt, trousers, a pareo, a kupiah, an undershirt, a belt and a stick as accessories. 7. Traditional Clothing Ageman Songkok Singkepan Ageng (2023) President Jokowi led the commemorative ceremony of the seconds of the proclamation of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia at Merdeka Palace, Thursday (17/8/2023), Jokowi acted as the inspector of the ceremony. Photo: ANTARA FOTO/AKBAR NUGROHO GUMAY Last year, Jokowi wore the Ageman Songkok Singkepan Ageng outfit. This traditional clothing comes from Kasunanan Surakarta. The kings of Kasunanan Surakarta will wear these clothes during the Enggar Enggar Soho Tedhak Loji event. They will ride in a carriage and be taken to the field to see the state of the people. This is a set of traditional clothes that Jokowi wears at every Indonesian Independence Day ceremony at Merdeka Palace. This year, what do you think the president will look like at the ceremony in the Indonesian capital (IKN)? (cyu/nwk)

