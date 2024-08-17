Donald Trump wins polls thanks to Kamala Harris' victory





Donald Trump got some good news from a national poll released Friday, after recent polls largely showed bad news for the former president.

The Democratic presidential ticket has seen a significant reversal in polling since President Joe Biden decided to drop out of the race on July 21 to support his running mate, Kamala Harris. Now the official Democratic nominee, Harris has surged in the polls, leading Trump in many national polls and in some swing states, while Biden has generally lagged.

Donald Trump has paid little attention to polls, saying last week that he was “way ahead.” At a news conference Thursday, he also pointed to 2016, when many polls had him trailing Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump ultimately narrowly won the Electoral College despite losing the popular vote.

Vice President Kamala Harris (L) salutes as she boards Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 16. Former President Donald Trump (R) speaks during a campaign event at Harrah's Cherokee Center on August 14 in Asheville, North Carolina.

A poll conducted by RMG Research for the Neapolitan Institute showed Trump with a one-point lead over Harris nationally, with Trump supported by 46% of likely voters and Harris by 45%.

The survey, conducted from August 12 to 14 among 2,708 potential voters, has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points.

A similar poll conducted by RMG and Napolitan the week before showed the race to be tight. In that poll, Harris and Trump both had the support of 49% of likely voters. The combined polling data underscores that the race remains tight despite the recent surge in support and enthusiasm for Harris’ campaign.

What do the poll averages show?

The most recent polls have Harris ahead. That’s also reflected in the averages of major polls. According to the current polling average from ABC News’ FiveThirtyEight, Harris is ahead by about 2.7 points. The vice president is at 46.3 percent to Trump’s 43.6 percent.

Silver Bulletin, a polling analysis site owned by FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver, who left ABC last year, shows Harris with a 2.8% lead. Silver’s polling average shows Harris with 46.9% of the vote and Trump with 44.1%.

The electoral college will make the difference

While a lead in national polls is preferable for a presidential candidate, it does not necessarily reflect a candidate's chances of winning the presidency. Because of the Electoral College, where each state is allocated a certain number of electoral votes based on its population, a number of key states have an outsized impact on the election.

Trump won the 2016 election, despite Clinton’s national victory. The former president did so by winning a series of key states by narrow margins. Polls suggest a close race in these crucial battlegrounds this year, but Harris appears to be ahead in several of them.

