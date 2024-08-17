Lord Hague confirms candidacy for Chancellor of Oxford University





Lord Hague has confirmed he will stand to become the next Chancellor of Oxford University.

The former Tory leader told the Telegraph he had submitted an application to replace Lord Patten of Barnes, who retires this year after two decades in the role.

Lord Hague has said he is definitely a candidate and that a nomination has been lodged. He is likely to be the main Conservative candidate in the running to succeed Lord Patten, after Theresa May, the former prime minister, withdrew from the race.

Lord Hague was president of the Oxford Union while at university – Bill Cross/ANL/Shutterstock

Lord Mandelson, who was a minister under Tony Blair, is also on the list of potential candidates. The Labour peer will step down as chancellor of Manchester Metropolitan University at the end of the year.

The election of Oxford's chancellor, a largely ceremonial position, will take place on 28 October, when more than 250,000 alumni and staff will be able to vote online for the first time.

Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister and cricket star, is also preparing to apply to become chancellor of Oxford before the midnight deadline on Sunday.

His adviser told the Telegraph that Khan, who is currently in prison, would finalise his application on Saturday after receiving legal advice.

Imran Khan's unusual candidacy

The former prime minister has been in jail since last August, accused of fanning protests against Pakistan's all-powerful military. Khan faces dozens of charges, ranging from corruption to leaking state secrets, which he has denounced as politically motivated.

Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, Khan's adviser on international media, told the Telegraph that this meant the politician's candidacy was an unusual one that required further checks.

This is a process that will hopefully be completed. [on Saturday]. As Imran Khan was in jail, his personal statement and other permissions took more time. The approval phase is not over yet. It is just a submission, he said.

Although his victory is unlikely, an appointment could help raise awareness in Britain of the plight of Pakistani politicians. Like Lord Hague and Lord Mandelson, Khan is an Oxford alumnus.

Lord Hague could be in competition for the role with Lord Mandelson and Imran Khan, both of whom also attended the institution – Dave Hartley/Shutterstock

The successful candidate will serve a 10-year term as a leading figure in the university, supporting Professor Irene Tracey, the current Vice-Chancellor.

Past chancellors of Oxford include Harold Macmillan, the former Conservative prime minister, and Oliver Cromwell, the 17th-century statesman.

Expand your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/lord-hague-confirms-application-become-195731586.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos