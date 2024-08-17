Israeli Foreign Minister Trkiye criticizes Israeli Foreign Minister Katz's statements on Haniyeh's wealth





The Turkish government has strongly criticized statements by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, accusing him of spreading slanderous and misleading information. What happened: The controversy centers on Katz's social media posts in which he claimed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had blocked the transfer of a $3 billion fortune allegedly belonging to martyred Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Trkiye condemns Israeli disinformation In response, Presidential Communication Directorate of Trkiyes The management strongly denied these allegations. These allegations are completely false, the management said. Ismail Haniyeh did not have any savings in Turkish banks, and no such issue was raised during the meeting between President Erdoan and Haniyeh's sons Abdussalam and Hammam.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs The Israeli Foreign Ministry echoed this rejection, condemning Katz's statements as slander intended for disinformation purposes. The ministry added that these lies, intended to divert attention from the genocide taking place in Gaza, will not hinder our support for the Palestinian people. A medic runs as he carries an injured Palestinian child to an ambulance in Gaza City, October 9. (Reuters Photo) Israel wants to justify 'genocide' in Gaza Trkiye accused Israel of using disinformation to justify its ongoing military offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 40,000 Palestinians. These baseless accusations are a transparent attempt to divert attention from the humanitarian disaster in Gaza. We will not be deterred in our support for the Palestinian cause. Ministry of Foreign Affairs What happened: Israel, in defiance of a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, has continued its brutal offensive against Gaza, leaving large swathes of the territory in ruins. More than 10 months into the conflict, Gaza's 2.3 million people face severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine due to the Israeli blockade. Israeli soldiers gather on and around a tank near the Israel-Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, October 15, 2023. (Reuters Photo) Katz's statements are part of Israel's diversion strategy President Erdogan has repeatedly criticized Israel's actions, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of war crimes. Katz's provocative statements are part of a broader strategy by Israel to divert attention from its crimes in Gaza, Erdogan said in a recent speech. We support the Palestinian people, and no amount of slander or lies will change that. Recep Tayyip Erdogan Israeli disinformation campaigns aim to manipulate world opinion, but the world must not lose sight of the real problem: the ongoing genocide in Gaza, a Turkish official familiar with the situation said. Strained relations between Turkey and Israel The Turkish government's response comes amid growing tensions between Ankara and Tel Aviv. Relations between Turkey and Israel have deteriorated sharply since the start of the conflict, with Ankara cutting off trade ties and Erdogan engaging in a war of words with Netanyahu. Israel is also accused of genocide before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, where Trkiye is a party to the case against Israel.

