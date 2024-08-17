Lula defends the “strategic alliance” between Brazil and China, “with emphasis on technology”





Lula and Xi Jinping (reproduction) The Brazilian president wrote an article defending the partnership and also stressed China's support for the project of reforming multilateral organizations. President Lula said on Thursday (15) that Brazil and China are strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries with a view to reaching a new level of cooperation with strong performance in the technological field. Lula also said that China supports Brazil in its proposal to reform the governance of multilateral organizations. On these solid foundations, China and Brazil are paving the way to elevate the global strategic partnership to a new level, with a strong component of technological cooperation and which will be able to promote truly transformative results for our societies, Lula stressed. Close coordination between our countries on issues of global interest will continue to contribute to a multipolar world order, based on the values ​​of multilateralism and international law. The common appreciation of dialogue allows us to promote solutions based on diplomacy and negotiation, as demonstrated by our common proposal for the conflict in Ukraine, Lula added. Lula's statement was published in China Daily. In addition to their busy bilateral agenda, China and Brazil are long-standing partners in BRICS, the G20, the United Nations and many other international forums. We work together to promote peace, security and development. We support a reform of global governance that makes it more effective, fair and representative of the interests of the Global South, the Brazilian president argued. The article, signed by Lula, highlights that China consolidated itself as Brazil's largest trading partner in 2009. In the last seven years, Brazil has been China's largest external supplier of food products. In 2023, bilateral trade reached a record of $157 billion, with an unprecedented Brazilian surplus of $51 billion. Our exports totaled $104 billion, exceeding the sum of sales to the United States and the European Union, Lula highlights. Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Brazil's president in November on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the group that brings together the world's leading economies. Brazilian and Chinese diplomacy have organized the leaders' agenda, which includes announcing joint projects between the two countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://horadopovo.com.br/lula-defende-alianca-estrategica-entre-brasil-e-china-com-enfase-na-area-tecnologica/

