Indonesia holds first Independence Day ceremony in its unfinished future capital





NORTH PASER PENAJAM Indonesia celebrated 79 years of independence on Saturday with a ceremony at the unfinished palace future capital of Nusantarawhich was supposed to relieve pressure on Jakarta but whose construction has been delayed. Hundreds of officials and guests wearing traditional Indonesian tribal clothing gathered on a grassy expanse amid ongoing construction of government buildings and a view of construction cranes in the center of Nusantara city. Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Cabinet ministers attended the Independence Day ceremony at the new presidential palace, built in the shape of the mythical eagle-winged protective figure Garuda. The celebration was originally planned to inaugurate Nusantara as the country's new capital, but with construction running behind schedule, it is unclear when the move will take place. Widodo had said earlier in the week that 8,000 guests would be invited, but the number was later reduced to 1,300 due to a lack of adequate infrastructure. The celebration at the new State Palace on Borneo island was held simultaneously with a celebration at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, attended by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin. Widodo started work on the new presidential palace in Nusantara at the end of July and held its First Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. More than 5,000 Indonesian police and army officers were deployed for the ceremony and 76 honorary flag bearers marched behind the red and white national banner. Jakarta, with about 10 million people within the city limits and three times that number in the greater metropolitan area, regularly floods and its streets are so congested that congestion costs the economy about $4.5 billion a year. The air and groundwater in the former capital, located on the northwest coast of Java, are heavily polluted and the city is considered the fastest sinking city in the world. It is estimated that a third of the city could be submerged by 2050, due to uncontrolled groundwater extraction and rising waters in the Java Sea due to climate change. Construction of the new capital began in mid-2022, on an area of ​​about 2,600 square kilometers carved out of Borneo's jungle. Authorities say it will be a futuristic green city with abundant forests and parks, powered by renewable energy sources and using smart waste management. But the project has been criticized by environmentalists and indigenous communities, who say it degrades the environment, further reduces habitat for endangered animals such as orangutans, and displaces indigenous people who depend on the land for their livelihoods. Since the start of work, seven groundbreaking ceremonies have been held for the construction of government and public buildings, as well as hotels, banks and schools. Most of the investors are Indonesian companies, with the government contributing only 20% of the $33 billion budget and relying heavily on private sector investment. To attract investors, Widodo recently offered incentives for the new capital, including land rights lasting up to 190 years and generous tax incentives. With a population of about 275 million, Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy. Widodo, who has led the country for 10 years, will step down in October. ___ Tarigan reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

