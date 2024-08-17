Athens monitors contacts between Turkey and Egypt







Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty speaks during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, August 5, 2024. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]

Athens seems preoccupied with the reconciliation between Turkey and Egypt, which is facing serious economic problems due to the Middle East conflict. Ankara is resorting to economic incentives, but Turkey and Egypt also seem to be on the same page on regional issues, such as the situation in Somalia. At the same time, Egypt has invested heavily in EU financial aid, with Greece being Cairo's most active and consistent supporter in this regard. The thaw in relations between Ankara and Cairo became apparent a few weeks ago, on August 5, when Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Egypt and met with his new counterpart, Badr Abdelatty. The talks between the two sides went better than expected and even resulted in an agreement on holding a High Egyptian-Turkish Cooperation Council with the participation of as many ministers as possible with portfolios related to the economy. Of course, the convening of a High Cooperation Council requires a prior meeting between the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Athens is keeping an eye on Ankara's efforts to bring its partners closer to Cairo, as well as on long-term regional developments, in which Turkey is a key and central player. Due to the war in the Middle East and the spread of the crisis to the Gulf of Aden, Egypt has lost a significant share of its two main sources of foreign currency: revenues from the Suez Canal passage and tourism. Turkey is essentially trying to attract Cairo in two ways: first, by expanding bilateral trade, and second, by helping Cairo on regional fronts that are critical to Egypt's internal security, such as managing relations with Ethiopia and Somalia. After many years of efforts, Athens reached an agreement with Cairo on the Eastern Mediterranean that resulted in a partial agreement on the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in 2020. The partial agreement reached between Greece and Egypt currently constitutes the strongest legal argument it has against the views put forward by Turkey in the framework of the Turkey-Libya maritime memorandum. However, for now, any Turkish-Egyptian approach does not include Libya. Egypt and Turkey remain on opposing sides in the Libyan issue, as demonstrated by the recent hostilities in the suburbs of Tripoli and the constant pressure from Cairo (through Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar of the Libyan National Army) to oust pro-Turkish interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

