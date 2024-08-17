Over 100 of Donald Trump's Companies Aren't Making Money: Financial Disclosures





Nearly half of former President Donald Trump's financial assets generated no income — or income measured at less than $201 — according to new financial filings.

The documents were released by the Federal Election Commission and are the first public look at the Republican presidential candidate's income ahead of the presidential election. The document is over 250 pages long and lists all of Trump's income, investments, debts and business interests. There is also a section dedicated to “Assets and Employment Income and Spousal Retirement Accounts” regarding Melania Trump's income.

Under the section titled “Assets and Income from Employment and Retirement Accounts of the Taxfiler,” there are 452 entries, with income types such as rent, royalties, interest, sales proceeds, management fees, licensing fees, business income, etc. Of these entries, 205 reported no income or less than $201.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on August 6, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.

Dormant assets represented 67 of Trump's ads that generated no revenue or less than $201. Thirty-three of the ads that generated no revenue were dissolved in 2023. Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign via email for comment.

Despite the low revenues from most of Trump's assets, the Republican presidential candidate has received a financial boost from many other players, including $56.9 million in revenue from the Mar-a-Lago resort. Other resorts Trump is involved in have also been lucrative, including TIGL Ireland Enterprises in Doonbeg, Ireland, which has generated more than $16 million in resort revenue.

Trump also raked in millions of dollars from several other holdings, including nearly $5 million from THC Miami Restaurant Hospitality LLC and more than $8 million from New York-based THC Sales & Marketing LLC. Trump Corporation’s management company in New York and Florida brought in more than $24 million.

Trump’s various golf clubs across the country have proven particularly lucrative, with Trump National Charlotte in North Carolina bringing in more than $25 million. Trump National Jupiter in Florida, which DJT Holdings owns 99 percent of, brought in $33.5 million in “golf-related income.” Trump National Washington, D.C., in Virginia brought in more than $28 million, and Trump National Westchester in New York brought in more than $12.7 million.

The documents also reveal some of Trump’s financial problems, such as debts of more than $100 million related to his legal troubles in New York. Judgments against Trump in the two civil lawsuits filed against him by E. Jean Carroll are listed in the document. The document also lists more than $50 million in debts stemming from the civil fraud case filed against Trump in New York by state Attorney General Letitia James.

