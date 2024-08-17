VFW reprimands former president over Medal of Honor





WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump spoke at an event on Thursday in which he made some offhand remarks about the Medal of Honor and the heroes who received it. In the video that has circulated online and in the media, the former president was honoring Miriam Adelson in the audience he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to while in office. Describing the medal as the civilian version of the Medal of Honor, he went on to say that the Medal of Freedom is “much better” than the military’s highest honor because those who receive it are, in his words, “… either in really bad shape because they’ve been shot so many times or they’re dead.” He went on to compare Miriam to Medal of Honor recipients, saying, “She gets it and she’s a healthy, beautiful woman. They’re valued equally.”

These stupid comments not only diminish the significance of our nation's highest award for valor, but also grossly mischaracterize the sacrifices of those who risked their lives above and beyond the call of duty.

When a candidate for commander in chief of our armed forces so blatantly disregards the bravery and reverence symbolized by the Medal of Honor and those who have earned it, I have to wonder whether he would fulfill his responsibilities to our men and women in uniform with the seriousness and discernment required of such an important position. It is even more disappointing when such comments come from a man who has held this noble office before and who frankly should know better by now.

While the Presidential Medal of Freedom may be our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Medal of Honor is more sacred because it represents the bravery and intrepidness of courageous and selfless service members, often at the cost of serious injury or even their lives. It is because of our Medal of Honor recipients that great Americans like Miriam Adelson have the freedom to live up to their potential and make such lasting contributions to our great nation.

“We want to remind Mr. Trump that the twelve times he was honored to award the Medal of Honor as President of the United States, they were not to heroes of his own choosing. He awarded these medals on behalf of Congress, representing all Americans in a grateful nation. We hold their sacrifice of life in service to our country in high regard, and he should do the same.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vfw.org/media-and-events/latest-releases/archives/2024/8/vfw-admonishes-former-president-for-medal-of-honor-remarks

