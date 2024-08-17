So-called purge of non-executive ministers must not extend to public bodies

Henry Newman, former adviser to Francis Maude (and Boris Johnson and Michael Gove), talks about his new subset

The new ministers decided to end the appointment of non-executive civil servants. These positions were Maude's own idea in the coalition government, with the idea that ministers would be supported by people with experience outside government, particularly in areas where they are notoriously weak, such as managing major contracts, implementing projects and change programmes. The assumption was that most of them would have business experience.

In practice, while there were appointments of senior figures with proven business credentials, the appointment process was very ad hoc and personal for each secretary of state. Some posts were advertised, others were not. Some candidates were already very close to the secretaries of state who had appointed them, some were former special advisers, and others became ministers. The system reached its nadir with Matt Hancock's appointment of his university friend Gina Coladangelo as deputy chief executive.

Some secretaries of state have made good use of their boards. Others have regarded them as an inconvenient imposition from the Some board members have undoubtedly made important and valuable contributions. Others less so. When Michael Gove became justice secretary in 2015, he summarily dismissed all the non-executive directors who had served on the board under his predecessor Chris Grayling. The Conservative government has only recently conceded that these appointments should be overseen by the Public Appointments Commissioner. Francis Maude’s reform of ministerial boards is a textbook case of bad reform.

Rumors of a purge are exaggerated and distract from other areas where the government is stretching the rules

It is therefore not surprising that a new government views these people with suspicion and sometimes asks them to resign and be replaced by people it wishes to appoint. These roles are advisory only and have no legal status. The ability of a non-executive minister to exercise this role depends crucially on the confidence of the Secretary of State in his or her advice. If you have won an election on the basis of the incompetence of the previous government, it seems reasonable to ask whether the ministerial advisers were well chosen.

That said, there is a case for continuing, and secretaries of state should consider whether there are non-executive people from recent governments whom they would like to see continue. But the whole system would be more robust if it were established that non-executive chief executives of departments would all be automatically removed from office when there was a change of government, but that they would be invited to indicate whether they wished to stand again. That would avoid any excessive language about purges while ensuring that ministers could have non-executive people whose advice they valued.

Having exposed nepotism under the previous government, the current government should adopt more transparent processes for appointing its non-executive replacements. And it should stick to the previous government's commitment to have the Public Appointments Commissioner handle this process.

But it is ill-advised to make such radical changes as Newman is doing, by making some of the new government's senior civil service appointments by way of exceptions to the normal recruitment process. This government, like its predecessor, is trapped by its desire to bring in more trusted advisers while publicly refusing to be seen to be increasing the number of special advisers. Here again, transparency is preferable.

The appointments of chairs and boards of directors of public bodies are different and the government must show that it understands this.

There is a big difference between the status of these non-executive board members who have no formal responsibilities and that of the legions of chairmen and board members who run the wide range of public bodies that have been created over the decades. These people have been appointed through regulated processes to carry out important functions and their bodies are independent precisely to enable them to operate with a degree of independence from ministers. There have been a few cases so far where a chair has resigned (in the case of the Students’ Office).

) or where the Secretary of State has initiated proceedings to remove the President (the Criminal Cases Review Commission)

).

Over time, as terms expire, ministers will have the opportunity to change all of these board appointments. They should certainly hold meetings with the chairs of the most important public bodies to help them understand the changing priorities that might lead to some departures. But for these bodies to function properly, ministers must avoid the temptation to get rid of people who have taken on these important roles simply because they were appointed by the previous government.