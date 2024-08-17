A look at Donald Trump's reported sources of income





Former President Donald Trump owns more than $1 million in cryptocurrency and up to $250,000 in gold bullion as well as a portfolio of golf courses and real estate that has made him a billionaire, according to newly released financial disclosures.

The details come from documents filed by Trump as part of his Republican presidential bid that were released Thursday night.

The more than 200 pages of documents provide a limited picture of the former real estate developer turned reality TV star turned president’s money and investments. Under federal law, most asset values ​​are listed within a range, though Trump gives precise figures for some of his income. The document does not detail the former president’s business losses, making it impossible to determine how much profit he made from any of his myriad holdings.

But it does provide a glimpse into Trump's immense wealth and new details about the unusual ways he makes money.

UNUSUAL INVESTMENTS AND SOURCES OF INCOME

Trump said he earned $300,000 from sales of an edition of the Bible that he and country singer Lee Greenwood endorsed, known as The Greenwood Bible. He also earned $4.4 million in royalties from a book called Letters to Trump and $500,000 from another called A MAGA Journey. Trump still receives royalties from a slew of other books, including The Art of the Deal, which came out in 1987 and earned the former president between $50,000 and $100,000 last year.

As a former member of the Screen Actors Guild, Trump receives an annual pension of $90,776.

Trump is famous for his real estate business, but his most important asset is probably his media company that runs the social network Truth Social. The company went public in March, and Trump says he owns more than 114 million shares in the company. He is currently unable to sell the shares under a lockup agreement that prevents major shareholders from selling shares for six months after the IPO, but with the company's stock trading at about $23 a share on Friday, his holdings are worth more than $2 billion.

Some of Trump’s other investments are also unusual. He says he owns between $1 million and $5 million in Ethereum cryptocurrency, a notable investment given that he has pledged to lift regulations on the cryptocurrency industry if he returns to the White House.

Trump also reported earning $7.15 million in licensing fees from NFT INT, which appears to be a company selling digital tokens. His wife, Melania, earned $330,000 selling NFTs, according to the report.

The former president also said he owns between $100,000 and $250,000 in gold bullion.

These assets are dwarfed by a wide range of sizable investments in traditional stocks and even a wide range of municipal and school bonds, as well as its real estate holdings.

A VAST COMMERCIAL EMPIRE

Trump reports a wide range of businesses and investments spread across the globe. Many appear to be simple claims to trademarks in countries as diverse as Argentina, Belarus, Cuba and India. Others bring him money, including more than $3 million in income he reported from licensing in Dubai and more than $2 million in Oman.

Trump's golf courses also bring in money, including $37 million from his Bedminster, New Jersey, club, where he gave a rambling news conference Thursday; $31 million from his Jupiter, Florida, golf club; and £26 million (the equivalent of $33.5 million) in income from his Turnberry course in Scotland.

Trump's flagship resort, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, generated more than $56 million in revenue, according to the report.

Melania Trump received a $237,000 payment for speaking to the conservative gay rights group Log Cabin Republicans in April.

LARGE DEBTS

Trump lists several debts, including one from a lawsuit filed against him by the New York attorney general's office for corporate fraud, and two from a magazine reporter.

One jury found Trump liable for the 1996 sexual assault of E. Jean Carroll, and a second jury found he slandered her when he continued to deny it.

Trump estimates that his debts to Carroll are between $1 million and $5 million, and possibly more than $50 million, the highest category available. The judgments against him are $5 million and $88 million, respectively. Trump has appealed the verdicts.

Similarly, Trump estimates that his debt to the New York Attorney General's office is more than $50 million. He owes nearly $500 million in the civil fraud judgment and has also appealed that verdict.

