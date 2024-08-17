Turkish parliament descends into chaos as dozens of MPs engage in brawl | Türkiye





Dozens of lawmakers were embroiled in a brawl in the Turkish parliament on Friday as they argued over a jailed opposition lawmaker stripped of his parliamentary immunity this year. The 30-minute scuffle, which left at least two MPs injured, forced the hearing to be suspended. MPs eventually voted against an opposition motion to reinstate the parliamentary mandate of lawyer and human rights activist Can Atalay. Atalay won his seat in an election last year after campaigning from his prison cell. The parliamentary unrest erupted after Alpay Ozalan, a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), attacked Ahmet Sik, a member of the left-wing Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP), who had condemned the government's treatment of Atalay. Clashes broke out between Turkey's ruling AKP party and opposition lawmakers during an extraordinary meeting of the Turkish parliament to discuss the return to the assembly of jailed opposition lawmaker Can Atalays. Photo: after Grdoan/Reuters “It's not surprising that you call Atalay a terrorist,” Sik said. All citizens should know that the biggest terrorists in this country are those sitting on these benches, he added, referring to the ruling majority. Ozalan, a former footballer, walked to the stands and pushed Sik to the ground, an Agence France-Presse reporter told parliament. While on the ground, Sik was repeatedly punched by AKP MPs. Dozens of MPs joined the fight. Footage circulated online showed the fight and staff cleaning up bloodstains on the floor of parliament. A Republican People's Party (CHP) MP and another from the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) were injured in the head. Ozgur Ozel, leader of the main opposition CHP party, denounced the violence. I am ashamed to have witnessed such a situation, he added. The fight broke out after former footballer and AKP MP Alpay Ozalan attacked opposition MP Ahmet Sik. Photography: Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images The parliament speaker said the two MPs who started the fight would be punished. Atalay was dismissed from his post after a stormy parliamentary session in January, despite efforts by his fellow left-wing MPs to stop the proceedings. He is one of seven defendants sentenced in 2022 to 18 years in prison following a controversial trial that also saw award-winning philanthropist Osman Kavala jailed for life. From prison, Atalay, 48, has campaigned for a seat in the parliament of earthquake-ravaged Hatay province in the May 2023 elections. He was elected as a member of parliament for the left-wing TIP party, which has three seats in parliament. The victory led to a legal standoff between supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and opposition leaders that pushed Turkey to the brink of a constitutional crisis last year. Parliament's decision in January to oust Atalay came after a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling upheld his conviction, paving the way for his parliamentary immunity to be lifted. But on August 1, the Constitutional Court, which reviews whether judges' decisions comply with Turkey's basic law, declared Atalay's dismissal as an MP null and void. Lawmakers from the AKP and the far-right Nationalist Movement party joined forces to reject the opposition motion on Friday. The Turkish parliament has already voted to lift immunity from prosecution for political opponents, many of whom are Kurds whom the government considers terrorists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/aug/17/turkey-parliament-descends-into-chaos-as-dozens-of-mps-take-part-in-fistfight The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos