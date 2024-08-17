Donald Trump receives worrying news in key poll in key state





Former President Donald Trump's lead in Pennsylvania has narrowed among most likely voters, according to a poll released Friday.

With 81 days to go until the election, the former president is neck and neck with Vice President Kamala Harris in the Keystone State, according to the August poll by Emerson College and RealClearPennsylvania. Of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters surveyed Aug. 13-14, 49% supported Trump, while 48% chose his Democratic opponent. The poll has a 3% margin of error, meaning the candidates are statistically tied.

A closer look at the results, however, showed that Trump may be struggling, as his campaign has lost momentum since Harris entered the 2024 presidential race. Of those respondents who said they were very likely to vote in November, 49% said they would vote for Trump over Harris. When the same question was asked of very likely voters in late July in a poll conducted by Emerson College and The Hill, Trump was supported by 50.5% of Pennsylvanians.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is photographed at his Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on August 15 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump received some troubling news about Pennsylvania's most likely voters in a poll released Friday. More Adam Gray/Getty Images

By comparison, Harris was supported by 48% of Pennsylvania's most likely voters in the August poll. In last month's poll, which was conducted in the days after Harris launched her campaign, the vice president was supported by just 45% of most likely voters.

Pennsylvania, with its 19 electoral votes, is considered one of the key states that candidates could rely on to win in November. President Joe Biden swung the state to the Democrats in the 2020 presidential election, defeating Trump by just 1.2% of the vote.

Polls show Harris ahead in all seven swing states, which are being watched closely. In Arizona, which carries 11 electoral votes, Harris has a four-point lead over Trump, according to the Cook Political Report Swing State Project survey released Wednesday. That report showed Harris with a five-point lead in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which carries 10 electoral votes.

Newsweek reached out to the Harris and Trump campaigns via email for comment on Friday's latest Emerson College/RealClearPennsylvania poll.

Trump's campaign has previously warned that Democrats will enter a “honeymoon” period after Harris' campaign begins, and the former president often claims he is still “way ahead” in the polls. But with less than 12 weeks to go until the election, experts tell Newsweek that the momentum around Harris' campaign could last through November.

“It’s starting to feel like a long honeymoon now,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers University.

“And that might be true if we looked at it like it was January of this year, but we're almost at Labor Day, and we haven't even had the [Democratic] “She hasn't been to a convention yet,” Walsh added in a phone interview with Newsweek on Friday. “So I think it's in her best interest to keep this campaign short.”

The Democratic National Convention opens Monday in Chicago. Harris has already been nominated as the Democratic presidential nominee.

