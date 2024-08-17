



Russia could have lost the criminal war against Ukraine launched by the Kremlin last year, but Western partners waited too long to make important decisions, according to former U.S. Army Europe commander Gen. Ben Godges. Points of attention General Ben Godges and Boris Johnson highlight the delay by Western partners in providing crucial aid to Ukraine, which could have potentially led to a victory over Russia.

The remarkable courage and determination shown by Ukrainians in their fight against the Russian aggressor underscores the urgent need for Western countries to provide the tools necessary for their success.

Boris Johnson stresses the importance of allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike Russia, highlighting the underestimation of Ukrainian capabilities by Western allies.

It is crucial to speed up the process of supplying effective weapons to Ukraine to drive out Putin's troops and achieve victory in the conflict.

Godges calls for immediate action to support Ukraine, saying Western partners missed a major opportunity to defeat Russia last year due to indecision and procrastination. The West could already help Ukraine achieve victory in the war against the Russian Federation Ukraine has lost time. The West has lost a huge opportunity. Russia should have been defeated last year, but due to the indecision of Western partners, this did not happen, Godges stressed in an interview with journalist Evgenia Klochko.



Share



According to him, the administration of US President Joe Biden has been delaying the adoption of necessary decisions for Ukraine for more than two years. At the same time, Godges noted that the United States also deserves respect for making the right decisions, but that it happened too slowly. I read that Sullivan said that “it is common sense, Ukraine must be able to strike such targets.” Where was he three weeks ago when they said “no, we do not want to strike on Russian territory”? I think they were afraid that Russia could somehow use nuclear weapons if American weapons were used on Russian territory, – Godges stressed.



Share



Boris Johnson demands Ukraine be allowed to strike Russian Federation with Western weapons In his own article Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking to the Daily Mail, expressed a positive assessment of the offensive operation of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region and called on the allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons supplied by them for attacks against the Russian Federation. Johnson stressed that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin was very irritated by the Kursk governor's report on the breakthrough and offensive operation of the Ukrainian armed forces in Kursk. Putin could never have imagined that Ukrainian tanks would enter Russian territory and capture more territory in a week than the Russians did in a year, the former British prime minister points out.



Share



He believes that Western partners have underestimated the courage and determination of Ukrainians. According to him, the partners should allow Ukraine to immediately use Western long-range weapons to launch strikes on Russian territory. “We underestimated their courage, their willingness to do what people thought was impossible. And we systematically underestimated their sheer rage against the Russian aggressor, the deep hunger in Ukrainian hearts to expel Putin’s troops from every inch of their territory. So for God’s sake, we can finally stop talking, reject the Putinophobia nonsense, and give Ukrainians the tools they really need to get things done,” Johnson said.



Share





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.online.ua/en/they-could-have-won-last-year-godges-criticized-the-west-for-delaying-aid-to-ukraine-883477/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos