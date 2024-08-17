How would Trump's promise to mass deport migrants work?





Calls for the deportation of large numbers of migrants are commonplace at Trump campaign events

If re-elected president, Donald Trump has promised mass deportations of people who are not legally allowed to be in the United States.

While his campaign has given varying answers about how many people could be cut, his running mate, J.D. Vance, gave a number in an interview with ABC News this week.

“Let’s start with a million,” he said. “That’s where Kamala Harris failed. And then we can go from there.”

But while it is a key part of Trump's agenda, with signs at his rallies reading “Mass Deportations Now!”, experts say expelling that many people poses significant legal and practical challenges.

Immigration advocates have warned that the human cost of deportations will also be significant, with families torn apart and raids taking place in communities and workplaces across the United States.

What are the legal challenges?

The latest figures from the Department of Homeland Security and Pew Research indicate that approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants currently live in the United States, a number that has remained relatively stable since 2005.

Most are long-time residents: nearly four-fifths have been in the country for more than a decade.

Immigrants who are in the country without legal status are entitled to due process, including a court hearing before they are deported. A drastic increase in deportations would likely lead to a major expansion of the immigration court system, which is plagued by backlogs.

Most immigrants already in the country enter the deportation system not through Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, but through local law enforcement.

However, many of the nation's largest cities and counties have passed laws limiting local police cooperation with ICE.

The Trump campaign has pledged to take action against these sanctuary cities, but the patchwork of local, state and federal laws in the United States further complicates the situation.

Kathleen Bush-Joseph, a policy analyst at the Washington-based Migration Policy Institute (MPI), said cooperation between ICE and local officials would be a “critical” aspect of any mass deportation program.

“It's a lot easier for Ice to pick someone up from a jail if local law enforcement is cooperating, instead of having to go get them,” she said.

As an example, Bush-Joseph cited a statement in early August by the sheriff's offices of Broward and Palm Beach counties in Florida, in which they said they would not deploy deputies to assist in any mass deportation plans.

“There are a lot of other people who would not cooperate with a mass deportation plan by Trump,” she said. “That makes it a lot more difficult.”

Any mass deportation program is also likely to face an almost immediate wave of legal challenges from immigration and human rights activists.

However, a 2022 Supreme Court ruling means courts cannot issue injunctions on immigration enforcement policies — meaning they would continue to act even if challenges wind their way through the legal system.

Immigration checks carried out far from the borders often target suspects with criminal records rather than newly arrived migrants.

But is it possible, from a logistical point of view?

If a US administration were able to legally implement mass deportation plans, authorities would still face enormous logistical challenges.

Under the Biden administration, deportation efforts have focused on migrants recently detained at the border. Migrants deported from the interior of the United States, from areas far from the border, are overwhelmingly those with criminal records or who are considered national security threats.

Controversial construction site raids carried out under the Trump administration were suspended in 2021.

Deportations of people arrested inside the United States — as opposed to those arrested at the border — have remained below 100,000 for a decade, after peaking at more than 230,000 in the early years of the Obama administration.

“To get to that number in a single year, to a million, would require a massive infusion of resources that probably don't exist,” Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, told the BBC.

For one thing, experts doubt that ICE's 20,000 agents and support staff will be enough to find and track down even a fraction of the figures touted by the Trump campaign.

Mr. Reichlin-Melnick added that the deportation process is long and complicated and only begins with the identification and arrest of an undocumented migrant.

After that, detainees would have to be housed or placed in an “alternative to detention” program before appearing before an immigration judge, in a system where cases have been backlogged for years.

Only then are the detainees deported from the United States, a process that requires diplomatic cooperation from the receiving country.

“In none of these areas does Ice simply have the capacity to treat millions of people,” Reichlin-Melnick said.

Trump has said he would call on the National Guard or other U.S. military forces to help with the evictions.

Historically, the U.S. military's role in immigration has been limited to support functions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Aside from using the military and “local law enforcement,” Trump has given few details on how such a mass expulsion plan might be implemented.

In an interview with Time magazine earlier this year, the former president said only that he would not rule out building new migrant detention centers and that he would take steps to give police immunity from prosecution by “liberal or progressive groups.”

He added that there could also be incentives for state and local police departments to participate, and that those who don't “won't reap the benefits.”

“We have to do it,” he said. “This is not a sustainable problem for our country.”

The BBC has contacted the Trump campaign for further comment.

Eric Ruark, research director at NumbersUSA – an organization that advocates for stricter immigration controls – said any internal deportation program would only be effective if combined with stronger border controls.

“That has to be the priority. If it's not, we're not going to make much progress inside,” he said. “That's what keeps people coming.”

Additionally, Mr Ruark said a crackdown on companies that hire undocumented migrants would also be necessary.

“They come to work,” he said. “And they get those jobs because law enforcement has been virtually dismantled.”

Even a slight increase in the number of migrants deported from the United States would require significant investment and additional resources.

Financial and political costs

Experts estimate that the total bill for a million or more deportations would run into the tens, if not hundreds, of billions of dollars.

ICE's budget for transportation and deportation in 2023 was $420 million ($327 million). That year, the agency deported just over 140,000 people.

Thousands of immigrants are reportedly being held awaiting court hearings or deportation, and the Trump campaign has considered building large encampments to house them all.

The number of repatriation flights is also expected to be significantly increased, possibly requiring the use of military aircraft to augment current capacity.

Even the slightest expansion in any of these areas could result in significant costs.

“Even a small change is in the tens or hundreds of millions,” Reichlin-Melnick said. “A large change is in the tens or hundreds of millions.”

Those costs would come on top of spending on other border control efforts Trump has promised: continued work on a wall on the southern U.S. border, a naval blockade to prevent fentanyl from entering the country and the deployment of thousands of troops to the border.

Adam Isacson, a migration and border expert at the Washington Office on Latin America, said the “nightmarish images” of mass deportations could also be costly for a potential Trump administration politically, from a public relations perspective.

“Every community in the United States would see people they know and love getting on buses,” Isacson said.

“You would see very painful images on television of children and families crying,” he added. “It makes for very bad press. It's family separation, but on steroids.”

Have mass deportations ever taken place?

During the four years of the previous Trump administration, approximately 1.5 million people were expelled, both from the border and from within the United States.

The Biden administration, which had deported about 1.1 million people through February 2024, is on track to match that figure, statistics show.

During the two terms of the Obama administration — when Mr. Biden was vice president — more than three million people were deported, leading some immigration reform advocates to dub Barack Obama the “deporter in chief.”

The only historical comparison to a mass deportation program comes from 1954, when as many as 1.3 million people were deported under Operation Wetback, named after a derogatory slur then commonly used against Mexicans.

This figure is, however, disputed by historians.

Under President Dwight Eisenhower, the program faced considerable popular opposition—partly because some U.S. citizens were also deported—as well as a lack of funding. It was largely abandoned in 1955.

Immigration experts say the previous operation's focus on Mexican nationals and lack of due process make it unlike anything a modern mass deportation program would look like.

“Those [deported in the 1950s] “We were single, Mexican men,” said Kathleen Bush-Joseph of MPI.

“Today, the vast majority of people who arrive from one port of entry to another come from places that are not Mexico, or even northern Central America. So it is much more difficult to send them back,” she added.

“These are not comparable situations.”

