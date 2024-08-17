Politics
Phnom Penh's Xi Jinping Boulevard highlights Cambodia's new deepening ties with China amid development and debt concerns in 2024
In May 2024, Cambodia marked a turning point in its relations with China by renaming one of Phnom Penh’s main thoroughfares Xi Jinping Boulevard. This gesture underscores the critical role that China’s economic and political support has played in Cambodia’s development. While this partnership has undoubtedly contributed to Cambodia’s growth and stability, it also raises several concerns that could have profound implications for the country’s future.
China has been a major financier of Cambodia’s infrastructure projects, contributing to several key projects, including the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, the Phnom Penh Ring Road, the Funan Techo Canal, and the Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport. These projects have significantly improved Cambodia’s connectivity and overall economic situation. However, reliance on Chinese financing for large-scale infrastructure has raised concerns about the risk of a debt trap, given that China now accounts for more than 40 percent of Cambodia’s external debt, which stands at around $11 billion.
The U.S. government has sounded the alarm about the Belt and Road Initiative, calling it a debt trap that could lead countries to lose sovereignty over strategic assets pledged to China as collateral. The example of Sri Lanka, where the Hambantota International Port was leased to a Chinese state-owned company for 99 years in 2017, is often cited as a cautionary tale. Despite such concerns, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has defended the use of Chinese funds, saying that Cambodia’s annual budget laws include clear limits on debt, which protects the country from falling into a debt trap.
Economic growth and rising property prices in Sihanoukville
Sihanoukville, a key area for foreign investment in Cambodia, illustrates the complex impact of Chinese investment. The Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, which can accommodate up to 300 factories and is expected to create around 100,000 jobs, has been a major driver of economic growth. However, this influx of Chinese investment has also led to a sharp increase in real estate and land prices, driven by the influx of foreign investors and migrant workers into the area.
While Sihanoukville’s economy has diversified from a heavy reliance on tourism to a strong industrial base, the impact on local businesses has been significant. As of 2019, approximately 90% of Sihanoukville’s businesses were owned by Chinese citizens, a shift that has displaced many local businesses. This transformation, while economically beneficial in some ways, has also led to social and economic tensions within the local community.
The wider implications of Chinese support for Cambodia
Beyond infrastructure and economic growth, Chinese support has extended to various sectors in Cambodia, including tourism, education, and health. The 2024 Cambodia-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges is expected to strengthen cultural ties and attract more visitors to Cambodia. In addition, Chinese funding has facilitated the construction of educational institutions such as the University of Kratie and the Cambodian-Chinese Traditional Medicine Research Center at Preah Kossamak Friendship Hospital, improving education and health services in the country.
China has also pledged to help Cambodia clear landmines and unexploded ordnance, providing $14.4 million in grants since 2018. This assistance has helped clear more than 107 square kilometers of minefields, benefiting local communities and contributing to Cambodia's overall development.
The geopolitical implications of Cambodia’s close ties with China cannot be overlooked, however. Cambodia’s alignment with China’s position on the South China Sea has strained its relations with ASEAN, highlighting broader regional tensions. The controversy over the Funan Techo canal project, which has raised concerns in Vietnam about a potential reduction in water flow in the Mekong Delta, is a prime example of how economic cooperation with China can be combined with geopolitical challenges.
Need for a balanced approach to foreign investment
The growing economic relationship between China and Cambodia, characterized by massive infrastructure projects and constant financial assistance, has raised important questions about Cambodia’s external debt and geopolitical alignment. To ensure sustainable development, the Cambodian government must maintain control over its debt and seek to diversify its sources of investment. Building new partnerships with regional and global actors will be crucial to achieving balanced and long-term development.
By adopting a balanced approach, Cambodia can maximize the benefits of its cooperation with China while minimizing potential risks, thereby ensuring continued growth and regional stability. This strategy is essential not only for Cambodia's future, but also for maintaining stability in the Southeast Asian region.
