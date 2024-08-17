Prime Minister Modi at Voice of the Global South Summit





As the world grapples with uncertainty in the aftermath of Covid and faces challenges of terrorism and climate change, global governance and financial institutions established in the previous decade have failed to address today's challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Voice of the Global South summit on Saturday. India is hosting the third Voice of the Global South Summit in a virtual format, which envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their views and priorities on a common platform on a range of issues. In his opening address at the summit, Prime Minister Modi said, “In 2022, when India assumed the presidency of the G20, we resolved to give a new structure to the G20. The Voice of the Global South Summit became a platform where we openly discussed development issues and priorities. And India prepared the G20 agenda based on the hopes, aspirations and priorities of the Global South.” “We have moved the G20 forward with an inclusive and development-oriented approach. The best example of this was the historic moment when the African Union became a permanent member of the G20,” the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the uncertainty of the current global scenario, marked by conflicts and other concerns, and said global governance and financial institutions have been “ineffective” in dealing with the current challenges. “Today, we are meeting at a time when there is a sense of uncertainty across the world. The world has not been able to fully come out of the impact of Covid. On the other hand, war situations have posed challenges to our development journey. We are facing the challenge of climate change, and now there are challenges in health security, food security and energy security,” Prime Minister Modi said. “Terrorism, extremism and separatism have become serious dangers to our societies. The technological divide and other technology-related economic and social challenges are growing,” the Prime Minister said. He also called on countries of the South to unite and work together to pool their strengths. “Global governance and financial institutions established over the past decade have proven incapable of addressing the challenges we face in this century. There is an urgent need for the countries of the South to come together and unite to become each other’s strength. We must learn from each other’s experiences, share our capabilities and recognize two-thirds of humanity,” the Prime Minister said. The third Voice of the Global South Summit (VOGSS), with the overall theme “A Strengthened Global South for a Sustainable Future,” will serve as a platform to expand on discussions held at previous summits on a range of complex challenges that continue to affect the world, such as conflict, food and energy security crises, climate change – all of which disproportionately affect developing countries in severe ways. The event, underpinned by the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', is an extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas'.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indianarrative.com/india-news/institutions-built-in-previous-decade-incapable-of-fighting-todays-challenges-pm-modi-at-voice-of-global-south-summit-160823.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos