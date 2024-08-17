Erdogan believes West has duty to end Israel's war in Gaza





ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of pursuing genocidal policies in the Gaza Strip and called on the West to stop Israel as soon as possible. Erdogan, 70 and rarely interviewed by Japanese media, responded in writing to questions posed to him by The Asahi Shimbun. The death toll from the fighting in the Palestinian territory has already exceeded 40,000. The United States and other countries that support Israel's right to self-defense continue to supply weapons to this Middle Eastern ally. Erdogan, who enjoys a strong base of support among Muslim conservatives, has long supported Palestine and criticized Israel's occupation policies. In his written response, Erdogan stressed the responsibility of Western countries for the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The duty of all states, especially Western countries, is to stop Israel as soon as possible, he said. With all these genocidal policies, Israel is essentially trying to break the resistance of Gaza. Hamas, an Islamic organization that carried out a cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, killing more than 1,000 Israelis, is recognized as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. Erdogan said: “Throughout history, the people of the Palestinian territories, including Gaza, have come together against the Israeli occupation and formed various resistance movements. Hamas is one of these movements.” Erdogan has appealed to the idea of ​​a two-state solution in which Israel and an independent Palestinian state would coexist. The State of Palestine and the Palestinians exist, they are the owners of this land and they will exist in the future, no matter what Israel does, he said. Turkey lies at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Although a member of NATO, it maintains close relations with Russia and seeks to deepen ties with China. Turkey has sought to distance itself from the confrontation between the United States, Russia and China and increase its influence. Erdogan explained the basis of his own policy by saying: “Geographically and politically, (Turkey is) both an Eastern and Western country.” Turning to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, an international framework led by China and Russia, Erdogan revealed his intention to join the bloc. Although Turkey has not joined the US and EU sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, it has made its presence felt as a mediator. Turkey is ready to take any initiative, including mediation, to end this war, Erdogan said. (Mesut Kucukarslan contributed to this article.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15391916 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos