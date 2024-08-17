50 years of diplomatic relations between Brazil and China, by Luiz Incio Lula da Silva ⋆ PT in the House

On this solid foundation, China and Brazil are leading the way to elevate the global strategic partnership to a new level, Lula stressed in an article in China Daily.

On August 15, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Federative Republic of Brazil and the People's Republic of China. During these 50 years, we have built a strategic partnership that has strengthened commercial, cultural, scientific and technological ties between our peoples.

As President of Brazil, I am proud to have contributed to the development of this prolific cooperation. During my first visit to Beijing, in 2004, we strengthened the strategic partnership by creating the China-Brazil High-Level Commission for Consultation and Cooperation (COSBAN), which is fundamental to coordinating our actions in various sectors and to deepening the integration of our governments and societies.

Since 2009, China has consolidated its position as China's largest trading partner. Over the past seven years, Brazil has been China's main external supplier of food products, contributing to its food security.

In 2023, bilateral trade reached a record $157 billion, with an unprecedented surplus of $51 billion for Brazil. Our exports totaled $104 billion, exceeding the combined sum of our sales to the United States and the European Union.

Brazil was also the fourth largest destination for Chinese overseas investment, accounting for 4.8% of the global total, according to the Brazil-China Business Council (CEBC). These investments are vital for the development and modernization of our infrastructure and industry, and are in synergy with the new Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) and the Nova Indstria Brasil program.

Our bilateral relations are not limited to the export of agricultural products. On the contrary, the strategic dimension of our relationship precedes the success of our trade. The China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite (CBERS) project, launched in 1988, is a milestone in South-South cooperation in the field of high technology, strengthening space infrastructure and stimulating research, innovation and co-development in critical sectors.

For these reasons, China was one of the first countries I visited at the beginning of my third term. On that occasion, I stressed our desire to see Brazil-China relations transcend trade.

In the same way that CBERS was fundamental for our countries to master aerospace technologies 40 years ago, I hope that we will be able to explore new areas at the frontiers of knowledge to base our cooperation for the next 50 years, such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and renewable energy sources.

We will seek to strengthen the links between our universities in order to increase the number of exchange students and researchers. We want more Chinese to visit Brazil as tourists and more Brazilians to visit China. We hope to work together to combat climate change and the transition to clean energy, especially from wind, solar and biomass sources.

In addition to this dense bilateral agenda, China and Brazil are long-standing partners in the BRICS, the G20, the United Nations and several other international forums. We work together to promote peace, security and development. We support the reform of global governance to make it more effective, fairer and more representative of the interests of the South.

Close coordination between our countries on issues of global interest will continue to contribute to a multipolar world order, based on the values ​​of multilateralism and international law. The common appreciation of dialogue allows us to promote solutions based on diplomacy and negotiation, as demonstrated by our joint proposal on the conflict in Ukraine.

On these solid foundations, China and Brazil are leading the way to elevate the global strategic partnership to a new level, with a strong component of technological cooperation and the capacity to promote truly transformative results for our societies.

In this spirit, Brazil will receive the state visit of President Xi Jinping to our country in November.

Author President of Brazil. Originally published on China Daily

