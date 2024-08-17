Old video of Keir Starmer misleadingly released after he became UK PM





Claim: A video shows a bar owner kicking British Prime Minister Keir Starmer out of his pub in 2024.

Do: This claim is misleading. The video is from 2021, when Boris Johnson was British Prime Minister.

Hyderabad: Keir Starmer The British Prime Minister became Prime Minister on July 4, 2024, after the Labour Party ended 14 years of Conservative rule. In this context, a video went viral, showing a bar owner throwing the British Prime Minister out of the pub. A user X shared the video with the caption, WOW!! Bar owner kicks British Prime Minister out of his pub. (sic) Similar items can be seen here And here. Fact Check NewsMeter considered this claim to be misleading. A reverse image search led to a message from a Account X The first post was published on April 20, 2021, with the caption: INTENSE: British bar owner kicks out pro-lockdown politician. This man is not allowed in my pub! Get out of my pub! This indicates that the video is not recent. In 2021, Boris Johnson was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, not Keir Starmer. Additionally, a keyword search led to a report from the Independent titled, Keir Starmer evicted from Bath pub by landlord, dated 9 July 2021. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was thrown out of a Bath pub by an anti-lockdown landlord who accused the opposition politician of being responsible for the UK's response to Covid-19 during a visit to the city, according to a report. The landlord of The Raven pub on Queen Street shouted at Sir Keir, telling him to leave. We found another report of BBCdated 19 April 2021, titled Starmer evicted from Bath pub over lockdown, which also stated that the Labour leader had been asked to leave the pub by the landlord during his campaign visit to Bath ahead of the election. The claim that the current British Prime Minister was thrown out of a pub is therefore misleading. The video is old and shows an incident in 2021 involving Keir Starmer, who was not Prime Minister at the time.

