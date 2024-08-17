



In the last parliament, GB News, the conservative television channel launched in 2021, paid nearly 1.5 million MPs. That figure is set to be rapidly eclipsed in the new parliament, largely thanks to the $97,928 a month that GB News pays reformist MP Nigel Farage for 32 hours of work, according to reports.

The first update since the recent UK election on the official register of MPs' interests shows that over the course of a year, assuming nothing changes, Farage will have taken almost €1.2m from a broadcaster whose most recent accounts, covering the year to May 2023, showed an operating loss of €42.4m. The Reform Party leader would be the highest-paid MP in Westminster. Fellow Reformer Lee Anderson receives $100,000 a year for his role as a presenter/contributor for roughly the same number of hours logged, while former Conservative cabinet minister Esther McVey earned $22,799 for hosting a current affairs show. This first look at the money flowing into Westminster for the 2024 parliament also shows which donors are supporting which politicians. Farage, who took a $32,000 trip to meet Donald Trump after last month's assassination attempt, had his expenses covered by Christopher Harborne, a Thailand-based businessman who gave Boris Johnson a record sum 18 months ago. Farage said the purpose of the trip was to support a friend who was nearly killed and to represent Clacton on the international stage. George Cottrell, an aristocrat who was head of fundraising for Farage's previous party, UKIP, until his arrest and conviction in the United States for wire fraud, he paid for a $9,000 trip Farage took to attend a recent NatCon conference in Belgium. Lord Michael Hintze appears to be covering his tracks, having donated Lee Anderson and former Conservative minister and leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat to the Reformers. Her leadership rival, Kemi Badenoch, in a sign that her campaign has the support of leading conservative figures, has recorded a $12,000 donation from Conservative treasurer and board member Graham Edwards. In a sign that she may be hoping to appeal to the libertarian right, she has also accepted a $10,000 donation from Neil Record, chairman of the Institute for Economic Affairs. On the Labor side, interesting alliances are beginning to emerge. Liam Conlon, MP for Beckenham and Penge and son of Keir Starmers’ chief of staff Sue Gray, received donations from several unions as well as $10,000 from Labour fundraiser Lord Waheed Alli. He also received $2,000 from Mike Craven, director of Lexington’s public affairs practice and director of Labour Together, a think tank turned into a powerful platform within the party by Morgan McSweeney, Starmers’ director of political strategy. Conlon has already joined government in a junior role as a parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport. Imogen Walker, MP for Hamilton and Clyde Valley and McSweeney's wife, received $15,000 from Labour Together supporter Gary Lubner, as well as $10,000 directly from Labour Together. Lubner also backed Miatta Fahnbulleh, the new Peckham MP who immediately took up a ministerial role, while Craven donated to Hamish Falconer, son of former Blairite minister Charlie Falconer and another fast-track MP who has already secured a junior ministerial role at the Foreign Office. Meanwhile, Dan Neidle, a tax lawyer who investigated the tax affairs of former Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi, donated $2,000 to Luke Akehurst, the Labour MP who played a key role under Starmer in removing his left-wing colleagues from positions of influence. FURTHER READING

