“Blows are flying”: A fight breaks out between Turkish MPs. Here's what happened





All hell broke loose at Turkey's Grand National Assembly on Friday (August 16) after a scuffle broke out between lawmakers during a heated debate over an opposition delegate currently jailed on what are widely seen as politically motivated charges. According to a report by the Associated Press news agency, television footage showed that Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP) representative Ahmet Sik was attacked by a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) while speaking at the chamber's podium. What led to the fight? Sik is a colleague of TIP leader Can Atalay, who was elected as a member of parliament from the party in last year's elections. According to the report, Sik has called AKP members a terrorist organization. In a scuffle that followed, involving dozens of MPs, a female MP was beaten, leaving blood on the steps leading to the Speaker's lectern. Another opposition member was also reportedly injured. Physical scuffles are not uncommon among Turkish lawmakers. “A shameful situation” Reacting to the brawl, the leader of the main opposition party, Ozgur Ozel, said: “This is a shameful situation. Instead of words flying in the air, there are punches flying, there is blood on the ground. They are hitting women.” Turkey's Grand National Assembly convened in an extraordinary session on Friday to debate the case of TIP leader Atalay, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2023 for his role in the 2013 anti-government protests that challenged Erdogan's rule. Also Watch | WION Pulse: Turkish MPs Engage in Brawl During Parliament Debate Since his election, Atalay has been fighting to win his seat in parliament, which would give him immunity from prosecution and allow him to be released from Marmara Prison. He has said he will return to prison once his term ends. Although he won his case in the Constitutional Court, these decisions were ignored by lower courts. On August 1, the Constitutional Court ruled for the third time in Atalay's favor, declaring the decision to strip him of his parliamentary status null and void. Opposition parties then demanded an extraordinary session to debate the case. (With contributions from agencies) Harshit Sabarwal Journalist. MMA striker.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/fists-are-flying-brawl-breaks-out-among-turkish-lawmakers-heres-what-happened-750872 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos