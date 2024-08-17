Boris Johnson still hasn't appeared on GB News 10 months after being hired as presenter | Boris Johnson

Ten months ago, GB News unveiled a major broadcasting coup. The channel’s latest recruit was a major one: former Prime Minister Boris Johnson would join the team to bring his own personal touch to the channel’s political coverage and to pay particular attention to analysis of the upcoming UK general election.

Eight months after the news broke, a general election has been held in Britain, but Johnson has still not appeared at the GB News studios in London's Paddington Basin. And now, as the end of summer approaches, a spokesperson for the channel is unable to confirm whether Johnson will ever return to office.

Editorial director Michael Booker initially said he was delighted to announce that GB News had successfully recruited Boris Johnson. In a more serious tone, he added: “We are extremely proud to have him on board, particularly as we approach a seismic political year, both here and across the Atlantic.” Johnson was set to become a presenter, programme maker and commentator on the right-wing news channel, which launched in June 2021.

Last October, Johnson seemed equally enthusiastic about taking on his first major television role. He said: “GB News is a rebellious channel with a loyal and growing audience. I am delighted to say that I will soon be joining GB News and giving my frank views on world affairs.”

He was also due to present a new series highlighting Britain's power around the world, and occasionally host specials in front of live audiences across the UK.

But his role at GB News now risks joining the list of Johnson's recent assignments and commissions, announced with great fanfare, which are continually delayed, perhaps never to see the light of day.

It is now nine years since Johnson received an $88,000 advance from British publishers Hodder & Stoughton and American firm Riverhead for a study of William Shakespeare, titled Shakespeare: The enigma of geniusThe intention was to publish the book in 2016, in time for the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's death. However, Johnson shelved the project when the opportunity to lead his country arose in 2019, a decision he said would “pain me very much indeed.”

Those eager for a new Johnson volume can take comfort in the knowledge that a memoir of his time in issue 10 is due out in October.

The book, published by HarperCollins and secured a $510,000 advance, is expected to follow the convention of such literary launches by cleverly reaching bookstores at a time when the author's political legacy is still the subject of heated debate.

Nigel Farage presents his first GB News show in 2019. Photography: SOPA Images/Getty Images

As GB News viewers wait, another media opportunity could soon present itself. Late last week, Mr Johnson was reportedly informally approached by his former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi about taking up a senior international editor role at the The Daily TelegraphZahawi is believed to be preparing a potential bid for the Telegraph newspapers and their sister magazine, the Spectatorand Johnson's involvement is being used to attract investors, according to Sky News.

Currently, Johnson writes a column for the Daily Mailbut its links with the Telegraph dates back to his early career as a provocative correspondent in Brussels, covering shocking stories about EU regulations now recognised as overblown. He also edited the Spectator.

GB News is owned by Dubai-headquartered investment group Legatum and British hedge fund manager Sir Paul Marshall, a man who was also recently interested in owning the Telegraph set of publications. He is now considered one of the favorites in the race for at least the Spectator.

It was revealed last week that Nigel Farage, one of GB News' most prominent presenters, is paid $98,000 a month for his role at the station.

Ofcom, the broadcasting regulator, has found GB News to have breached its rules more than a dozen times since it launched. In March, it found former presenter Dan Wootton had breached rules on fairness and confidentiality, and it is also investigating impartiality breaches in an interview with former prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Last fall, Booker made it clear which former prime minister he wanted to see on his screens. He said he was eager to start working with the most influential prime minister of our generation on the hit series he would produce. Booker will have to be patient a little longer.