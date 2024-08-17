Politics
Boris Johnson still hasn't appeared on GB Information 10 months after being hired as presenter
Ten months ago, GB Information made a splash in its broadcasting business. Their latest signing is a great success story: former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined the team to bring his own personal touch to the channel's political coverage and pay particular attention to analysis of the upcoming UK general election.
Eight months after the news broke, a general election has indeed taken place in Britain, but Johnson has yet to appear at GB Information’s studios in Paddington Basin, London. And now, as the end of summer approaches, a spokesperson for the network cannot confirm whether Johnson will ever take office.
Editorial director Michael Booker initially said he was delighted to announce that GB Information had secured Boris as a new member of the GB Information family. On a more serious note, he added: “We are extremely proud to have him join the GB Information family, particularly as we head into a seismic year in politics, both here and across the Atlantic.” Johnson will become a presenter, showrunner and commentator on the right-wing challenger news channel, which launches in June 2021.
Last October, Johnson seemed equally enthusiastic about taking on his first major television role. He said: GB Information is an insurgent channel with a growing following. I am pleased to announce that I will be joining this gathering shortly and offering my frank views on world affairs.
He was also due to present a new series showcasing Britain's power around the world, as well as occasional specials in front of live audiences across the UK.
But his role at GB Information now risks joining Johnson's list of recent tasks and assignments, announced with great fanfare, which are continually delayed and perhaps never destined to materialise.
It is nine years since Johnson received an advance of £88,000 from the British publishers Hodder & Stoughton and the American house Riverhead for a study of William Shakespeare entitled Shakespeare: The enigma of geniusThe intention was to publish it in 2016, in time for the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's death. However, Johnson shelved the project when he was presented with the opportunity to lead his country in 2019, a decision he said “would honestly make me sad”.
Those longing for a new volume from Johnson can be reassured by the fact that an autobiography of his time will appear in issue 10 in October.
The book, from HarperCollins and bought with an advance of £510,000, is likely to follow the convention of such literary farewells and arrive shrewdly in bookstores at a time when the author's political legacy is still hotly debated.
While GB Information viewers wait, another media opportunity may soon present itself. Late last week, it was reported that Johnson had received a chance offer from his former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to take up a senior international editor position at the newspaper. The Telegraph newspaperZahawi is reportedly preparing a possible bid for the telegraph newspapers and its sister magazine, the Viewerand Johnson's stake is being used to attract investors, according to Sky Information.
Johnson currently writes a column for the daily mailbut his ties with him telegraph He looks back on his early career as a provocative correspondent in Brussels, covering shocking stories about EU regulations that are now recognised as being overblown. He also edited the Viewer.
GB Information is owned by Dubai-based investment group Legatum and British hedge fund manager Sir Paul Marshall, a man who has also recently taken an interest in the ownership of the telegraph publications folder. It is now considered one of the auction favorites at least for Viewer.
Last week it was revealed that Nigel Farage, one of GB Information's most prominent presenters, was paid £98,000 a month for his role on the station.
Broadcasting regulator Ofcom has found GB Information to have breached its rules more than a dozen times since it launched. In March, it found former presenter Dan Wootton had breached impartiality and confidentiality rules, and is also investigating impartiality breaches during an interview with former prime minister Rishi Sunak.
Last fall, Booker made it clear which former prime minister he wanted to see on his screens. He said he was eager to start working with the most influential prime minister of our generation on the successful programs he would lead. Booker will have to wait a little longer.
