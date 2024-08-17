Turkish MPs bleed after brawl during debate over jailed opposition colleague

A scuffle broke out among Turkish lawmakers on Friday during a heated debate over an opposition delegate currently jailed on charges widely seen as politically motivated.

Video footage shows lawmakers from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AKP party rushing to beat Ahmet Sik, a representative from the same party as the jailed lawmaker, as he stood on the podium. Sik had just called ruling party members a “terrorist organization.”

Turkish AKP MP Alpay Ozalan scuffles with Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP) MP Ahmet Sik in Ankara, Turkey, August 16, 2024. Cagla Gurdogan / REUTERS



“We are not surprised that you call Can Atalay a terrorist, just like you do with everyone who is not on your side,” Sik told AKP lawmakers in a speech, according to Reuters.

“But the biggest terrorists are those who sit on these seats,” he added.

Dozens of MPs joined the melee, some trying to hold others back. In the chaos, one MP was beaten, leaving drops of blood on the white steps leading to the speaker's lectern. Another opposition member was also reportedly injured.

“This is a shameful situation,” said Ozgur Ozel, leader of the main opposition party. “Instead of words flying in the air, there are fists flying, there is blood on the ground. They are beating women.”

The chairwoman of the pro-Kurdish DEM party group, Gulistan Kocyigit, who was also beaten, said the ruling party was trying to silence the opposition through violence.

“It was clear that they came very prepared and planned… They are trying to silence our speech and our voice through pressure, violence and force,” Kocyigit said, according to Reuters.

Physical fights are not uncommon among Turkish legislators.

Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP) MP Ahmet Sik scuffles with ruling AK Party (AKP) MPs during an extraordinary meeting of the Turkish parliament to discuss the return of jailed opposition MP Can Atalay to the assembly, in Ankara, Turkey, August 16, 2024. Cagla Gurdogan / REUTERS



The extraordinary session of Turkey's Grand National Assembly was called to debate the case of Can Atalay, who was elected from prison as a parliamentary deputy for the Workers' Party of Turkey, or TIP, in last year's elections.

He had been sentenced the previous year to 18 years in prison for his role in anti-government protests in 2013which challenged the power of Erdogan, then Turkish Prime Minister.

Since his election, Atalay has been fighting to win his seat in parliament, which would give him immunity from prosecution and allow him to be released from Marmara Prison. He has said he will return to prison once his term ends.

Although he won his case in the Constitutional Court, it was ignored by lower courts, triggering a judicial crisis and stoking a sense of injustice among his supporters.

In its third ruling in Atalay's favor, the Constitutional Court declared on August 1 that the decision to strip him of his parliamentary status was “null and void.”

The opposition parties then demanded a special session to discuss the matter.

Turkey's ruling AKP party and opposition lawmakers scuffle during an extraordinary meeting of the Turkish parliament to discuss the return of jailed opposition lawmaker Can Atalay to the assembly, in Ankara, Turkey, August 16, 2024. Cagla Gurdogan / REUTERS



The conviction of Atalay and seven other defendants in the Gezi Park case has drawn widespread criticism from human rights groups and lawyers.

The main accused, philanthropist Osman Kavala, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The European Court of Human Rights has twice called for his releaseclaiming that his detention was arbitrary and politically motivated.

The Gezi Park protests began in the summer of 2013, with environmental activists camped out to prevent the construction of a park in central Istanbul. The discontent quickly spread to other cities, with residents protesting Erdogan's increasingly authoritarian rule.

“Atalay's personal freedom and security, as well as his right to be elected, which the Constitutional Court found to have been violated, must be restored,” Amnesty International's Turkish office said in a social media post on Friday.

The parliamentary session resumed after three hours, with both Sik and his attacker accepting reprimands from the parliament speaker.