Politics
Turkish MPs bleed after brawl during debate over jailed opposition colleague
A scuffle broke out among Turkish lawmakers on Friday during a heated debate over an opposition delegate currently jailed on charges widely seen as politically motivated.
Video footage shows lawmakers from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AKP party rushing to beat Ahmet Sik, a representative from the same party as the jailed lawmaker, as he stood on the podium. Sik had just called ruling party members a “terrorist organization.”
“We are not surprised that you call Can Atalay a terrorist, just like you do with everyone who is not on your side,” Sik told AKP lawmakers in a speech, according to Reuters.
“But the biggest terrorists are those who sit on these seats,” he added.
Dozens of MPs joined the melee, some trying to hold others back. In the chaos, one MP was beaten, leaving drops of blood on the white steps leading to the speaker's lectern. Another opposition member was also reportedly injured.
“This is a shameful situation,” said Ozgur Ozel, leader of the main opposition party. “Instead of words flying in the air, there are fists flying, there is blood on the ground. They are beating women.”
The chairwoman of the pro-Kurdish DEM party group, Gulistan Kocyigit, who was also beaten, said the ruling party was trying to silence the opposition through violence.
“It was clear that they came very prepared and planned… They are trying to silence our speech and our voice through pressure, violence and force,” Kocyigit said, according to Reuters.
Physical fights are not uncommon among Turkish legislators.
The extraordinary session of Turkey's Grand National Assembly was called to debate the case of Can Atalay, who was elected from prison as a parliamentary deputy for the Workers' Party of Turkey, or TIP, in last year's elections.
He had been sentenced the previous year to 18 years in prison for his role in anti-government protests in 2013which challenged the power of Erdogan, then Turkish Prime Minister.
Since his election, Atalay has been fighting to win his seat in parliament, which would give him immunity from prosecution and allow him to be released from Marmara Prison. He has said he will return to prison once his term ends.
Although he won his case in the Constitutional Court, it was ignored by lower courts, triggering a judicial crisis and stoking a sense of injustice among his supporters.
In its third ruling in Atalay's favor, the Constitutional Court declared on August 1 that the decision to strip him of his parliamentary status was “null and void.”
The opposition parties then demanded a special session to discuss the matter.
The conviction of Atalay and seven other defendants in the Gezi Park case has drawn widespread criticism from human rights groups and lawyers.
The main accused, philanthropist Osman Kavala, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The European Court of Human Rights has twice called for his releaseclaiming that his detention was arbitrary and politically motivated.
The Gezi Park protests began in the summer of 2013, with environmental activists camped out to prevent the construction of a park in central Istanbul. The discontent quickly spread to other cities, with residents protesting Erdogan's increasingly authoritarian rule.
“Atalay's personal freedom and security, as well as his right to be elected, which the Constitutional Court found to have been violated, must be restored,” Amnesty International's Turkish office said in a social media post on Friday.
The parliamentary session resumed after three hours, with both Sik and his attacker accepting reprimands from the parliament speaker.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/turkey-parliament-lawmakers-fistfight-can-atalay-erdogan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish MPs bleed after brawl during debate over jailed opposition colleague
- British Space Command successfully launches first military satellite
- Draper and Auger-Aliassime's Cincinnati match point is tennis shooting itself in the foot
- Boris Johnson still hasn't appeared on GB Information 10 months after being hired as presenter
- U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Lift Block on Expanding Protections for Transgender Students
- Latest South Georgia football results, check out the Locker Room Report
- 'Big blow to Putin': former CIA director on Ukraine's push into Russia
- Fan zones in Paris become hubs for Paralympic awareness
- Disease experts say a new, deadly strain of mpox is likely already in the UK.
- Reckless driving charges filed in crash that killed hockey player Gustavus – West Central Tribune
- President Erdogan highlights ongoing urban renewal efforts on anniversary of 1999 earthquake
- Shawnee Mission Northwest football player dies