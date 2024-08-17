Voice of the South Summit 2024: PM Modi says terrorism, extremism and separatism remain serious threats to our societies





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the third Voice of the Global South Summit via video conference in New Delhi on Saturday (August 17, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

The third edition of the Voice of the Global South Summit, an event supported by the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and hosted by India, kicked off on Saturday (August 17, 2024). In his opening address, Prime Minister Modi said that the Voice of the Global South Summit has become a platform for discussion on development issues. I am sharing my opening speech at the Voice of the Global South Summit. https://t.co/NZgAbuR7ym -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2024 The summit is an extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement earlier this week. Prime Minister Modi expressed concern over the impact of global uncertainties on developing countries, particularly in the areas of food and energy security. India hosted the summit in a virtual format. “We are meeting today at a time when there is an atmosphere of uncertainty. The world is yet to fully emerge from the impact of COVID. On the other hand, the war situation has created challenges for our development journey,” Prime Minister Modi said. We are not only facing the challenges of climate change, but we are now also concerned about health security, food security and energy security, he said. Prime Minister Modi stressed that terrorism, extremism and separatism remain serious threats to the societies of the South and added that strength lies in unity, which will help the countries of the South move towards a new direction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with leaders of other countries via video conference. | Photo Credit: PTI A technological divide and new economic and social challenges linked to technology are also emerging, Prime Minister Modi said. The institutions created in the last century to manage global governance have not been able to meet the challenges of the current century, he noted. Prime Minister Modi expressed his willingness to engage in sharing India's expertise and experiences with the countries of the South. Speaking on the G20, Prime Minister Modi said India has taken the G20 forward with a development-oriented approach. Under the leadership of the G20, India has crafted an agenda based on the expectations, aspirations and priorities of the Global South. During the summit, countries of the Global South will continue their deliberations on challenges, priorities and solutions for the Global South, particularly in the area of ​​development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Wednesday (August 14, 2024).

