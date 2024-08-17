Independence Day: Jokowi wears traditional East Kalimantan clothing at IKN ceremony





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi wore traditional East Kalimantan clothing nicknamed Kustim during the independence proclamation ceremony at the State Palace in the new capitalNusantara or IKN on Saturday, August 17. According to information from the Presidential Secretariat, the traditional Kustim clothing is inspired by the Sultanate of Kutai Kertanegara. Meanwhile, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, who attended the proclamation ceremony at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, wore traditional clothes from Pontianak, West Kalimantan. Vice President Amin wore the clothing of the Malay Sambas tribe of West Kalimantan. Traditional clothing not only reflects the functional aspect, but also contains deep meaning in terms of culture and tradition. Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his son Jan Ethes wore traditional Papuan clothes, while his wife Selvi Ananda was dressed in traditional Lampung clothes in blue with gold decorations. Gibran's daughter, La Lembah Manah, wore a simple black kebaya with gold accents on the cuffs. The ceremony of proclamation of the seconds was held at the State Palace in IKN Nusantara and Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. The ceremony at the IKN, chaired by the President, was solemn. At the ceremony, President Jokowi acted as the ceremonial inspector, and Infantry Colonel Nur Wahyudi, a 2001 graduate of the Military Academy and now commander of Unit 81 of the Army's Special Strike Force (Kopassus), acted as the ceremony commander. Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) Puan Maharani acted as reader of the text of the proclamation, which was broadcast on IKN and in Jakarta. President Jokowi oversaw the ceremony by observing a minute of silence and witnessing the raising of the red and white national flag. Several senior officials and important guests, including President-elect Prabowo Subianto, attended the ceremony. Today, August 17, Indonesia celebrated its 79th anniversary of independence and the government held the ceremony in both the new capital of East Kalimantan and Jakarta. Between Editor's Picks: Jokowi launches new regulation on foreign workers employed in new capital Click here to get the latest Tempo news on Google News

