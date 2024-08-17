Tarar accuses Imran Khan of conspiring with Faiz Hameed to destabilise Pakistan





Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has accused former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan of creating unrest across Pakistan, alleging that former DG ISI Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed was part of the conspiracy.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, Tarar said that “no matter who it is – whether it is Saqib, Nisar or anyone else – progress will be made after the arrest of General Faiz Hameed.”

Tarar asserted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always given priority to public service under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

He highlighted the party's achievements including launching development projects, building the first highway, expanding the highway network and facilitating investments. He also praised the Punjab government under Sharif's leadership for providing relief to consumers in terms of electricity.

“Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has extended tremendous assistance to the electricity consumers of the province,” Tarar said. He added that the federal government had allocated Rs 50 billion to help the electricity consumers and had reduced petrol prices as part of its relief efforts.

Regarding the arrests within the army, Tarar stressed that the Pakistan Army has its own self-accountability mechanism. He accused the PTI founder of creating division and chaos in the country and conspiring against national integrity, with General Faiz being involved in this conspiracy.

“Who brought back the terrorists?” Tarar asked, recalling that the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had advocated for the return of the Taliban. “The army is conducting transparent investigations into its affairs,” he said, adding that all those involved are part of the PTI chief's efforts to sow discord. “Those who harm the peace of the country meet this fate,” he noted.

Tarar also mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought recommendations for resizing and downsizing government departments.

