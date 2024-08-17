Politics
IMA president seeks PM Modi's intervention, says 'time has come' for India TV
Indian Medical Association (IMA) national president Dr Asokan on Saturday (August 17) said they would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to intervene in the rape and murder case of a medical intern at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, saying the time has come for him to take notice of the incident. He said the fact that the prime minister raised the issue of women's safety in his Independence Day speech shows that he is concerned, and added that the IMA would write to him on the matter.
IMA president to write to PM Modi
“Yes, we will write to the Prime Minister. We will write to him. The time has come for his intervention… Certainly, this (PM Modi's mention of women's safety in his August 15 speech) is one aspect that shows that he is concerned. It would be very appropriate to write to the Prime Minister. The IMA will do that,” Asokan said.
He stressed that doctors are only asking for their fundamental right to life.
“We met with the Minister of Health. Now it is up to the government to respond. It will have the political will to respond now. Because what we have asked for is not something that is inaccessible to it. We are asking for a very fundamental right, the right to life,” he added.
He pointed out that doctors across the country are protesting against the rape and murder of a medical intern in Kolkata.
“The response is massive in all corners of the country. Doctors are united against this injustice. The protest is there, but it is also about the emergency services and the injured. The medical profession is united across the country. In all sectors, whether it is the private sector, the public sector or the corporate sector, doctors are protesting. We are giving international attention to this issue because it involves the issue of women's safety,” he said.
He said the doctors are waiting for a move from the government while noting that their protest has taken the form of a movement for safety.
“We are waiting for a gesture from the government because this is a fundamental issue of security, especially the security of women. Not only of our doctors but of the entire working class. The public opinion of the country and the momentum it has created have given birth to a movement for security,” added the president of the IMA.
Doctors protest across the country
Following the IMA's announcement of a nationwide strike over the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder, doctors at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi took out a protest march inside the campus on Saturday. The doctors were seen holding placards and chanting slogans like “We want justice”.
IMA general secretary Dr Anil Kumar J Nayak said they were hopeful that the government would bring the law they are demanding.
“Our junior and resident doctors held a big rally yesterday. 4,000 to 5,000 doctors participated… Everyone is agitated and demanding security. They are demanding CPA, Central Protection Act… We have met Union Minister JP Nadda and we will continue to meet other authorities. They are positive but they have nothing concrete to tell us yet… We hope they will bring the law we are demanding,” he said.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a 24-hour withdrawal of services of all modern medicine doctors in the country, irrespective of sector and workplace, in response to the national outrage over the rape and murder of a second-year medical intern at RG Kar Medical College. While emergency and casualty services will function, the IMA has declared that no emergency or elective surgery services will be conducted from 6 am on Saturday, August 18, 2024 to 6 am on Sunday, August 18, 2024.
On August 9, a postgraduate medical student was raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, leading to nationwide strikes and protests among the medical community.
(With ANI inputs)
