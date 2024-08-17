OKI DPRD Holds Plenary Meeting to Listen to President Joko Widodo's State Address

mapikornews.com

— The Regional People's Representative Council (DPRD) of Ogan Komering Ilir Regency, South Sumatra Province, held a virtual plenary meeting after listening to President Joko Widodo's state speech on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia in 2024, at the plenary meeting hall of the DPRD of Ogan Komering Ilir Regency, Friday (6/8/2024) The extraordinary plenary session was chaired directly by the Chairman of the OKI District DPRD, Adiyanto Fikri, accompanied by members of the OKI DPRD, in the presence of the Acting Regent of OKI, Asmar Wijaya Forkopimda, OPD, Forcompimcam elements, sub-district heads and village heads as well as invited guests, was opened by the Chairman of the MPR RI, Bambang Soesatyo.

President Joko Widodo, at the beginning of his state speech on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia, said that the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia is a moment to express appreciation to the heroes of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia “thanks to the struggle of Indonesian heroes to become an independent, sovereign country and free from the shackles of colonialism,” he said about the struggle and sacrifice. The sincere sincerity of the fighters is only for the benefit of the nation and the country they love, namely the Indonesian homeland. “A great nation is a nation that appreciates the services of its heroes. I hope that the nation's fighters will get a worthy place in the eyes of Allah SWT,” said President Joko Widodo. He also said that this is the last state speech of his term. In the content of his speech, the Indonesian number one conveyed the national strategic programs that have been successfully carried out.

“President Joko Widodo has been the President of the Republic of Indonesia for ten years and Professor Dr. (HC) KHMa'ruf Amin has been the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia for five years,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi is aware that he has faced many waves since his first day as President of the Republic of Indonesia, however, Jokowi admits that he is confident and sincerely believes that he is not alone because there are prayers and support from the Indonesian people.

“Since the first day I received this mandate, I am very aware that there will be many waves, there will be aspirations and hopes of the community, there will be support and prayers of the people who will accompany you and always strengthen you. Smiles, greetings and prayers, fathers, mothers and compatriots and my homeland is my source of strength,” he said.

At that time, Jokowi said that he and Ma'ruf Amin expressed their sincere thanks to all the Indonesian people. He said that the people had accompanied him over the past ten years to walk step by step and face change.

“And today, August 16, 2024, at the last moment that Prof. Dr. (HC) KH Ma'ruf Amin and I are here, let us express our sincere thanks. A big thank you to all ladies and gentlemen. To all Indonesians. people wherever they are who “In the past ten years, we have been strong together, challenge after challenge, walking step by step and facing change after change,” Jokowi said.

At the end of his speech, Jokowi apologized and thanked all the Indonesian people for their cooperation and support.

Chairman of the Ogan Komering Ilir District DPRD Abdiyanto Fikri said that the special plenary meeting held today is a routine agenda that is always held to greet the Independence Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia.

“This plenary meeting is a national program, where every August 16, a plenary meeting is held to listen to President Joko Widodo's state speech to celebrate the quasi-independence anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said.

At the end of his speech, Abdiyanto hoped that the momentum of this year's independence celebrations could further awaken the spirit of nationalism and unity. (Chandra)