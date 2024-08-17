Vietnamese President To Lam visits China, with trade, railways on the agenda

ON THE RISE OF LAM

Political power in Vietnam is traditionally shared between four main pillars: the country's president and prime minister, the general secretary of the Communist Party and the chairman of the National Assembly.

Mr Lam holds two of the four posts, as well as the country's highest military office as secretary of the Central Military Commission, a position he naturally assumes as party chief.

Mr Lam, who spent decades in the country's public security apparatus, has quickly risen through the ranks of the ruling elite, going from Vietnam's police chief to president and adding party general secretary to his portfolio, all in less than three months.

A new face of Vietnam's new generation of leaders, his most prominent foreign policy engagement came in June, when he hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hanoi. Russia also has strong historical and ideological ties with Vietnam.

STRONG ECONOMIC TIES

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told local media that the state visit to Beijing this time would be another important milestone, opening a new period in Vietnam-China relations.

According to analysts, one of the main aims of the visit is to allow the new Vietnamese leader to establish a personal relationship with his Chinese counterpart.

Vietnam regards China-Vietnam relations as a strategic choice. The two countries share a common border and share many similarities, including the structure of the political system, Dr Hai said.

He also expects Mr Lam to discuss Vietnam's trade deficit with Mr Xi and push for a more balanced trade volume between the two countries.

China is Vietnam's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade worth $173.3 billion last year.

However, Vietnam's exports to China account for less than half the value of imports, indicating the country's heavy dependence on Chinese products, especially raw materials from Vietnamese industrial products.

TENSIONS IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA

Mr Lams' upcoming visit comes amid rising tensions in the South China Sea, where the two sides are locked in a long-running territorial dispute.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of mass anti-China protests in Vietnam after Beijing installed an oil rig off the Vietnamese coast near disputed islands.

Bilateral tensions in the South China Sea have been relatively well contained since then.

In fact, observers note that over the past two years, Vietnam has stepped up construction there without apparent objection or interference from China.

Another key topic of discussion in Beijing during Mr Lam's visit will be how to manage the maritime conflict.

WALKING ON A BALANCE

Faced with the rivalry between China and the United States, Vietnam wants to maintain a balance in its relations with the two countries, observers said.

Vietnam regards the United States as a strategic priority. The country's development really needs a very peaceful and secure environment, Dr. Hai said.

Mr Lams' visit will be closely watched by Chinese public opinion, which harbours deep distrust of China due to centuries of wars.

“Relations with China are our top priority. We want to maintain friendly ties,” said Tran Tam Giap, a Hanoi resident.

In Vietnam, many people say that we are not afraid of China. If we have to fight, we are ready to do so. But it can be very damaging. Peace and stability are in our interest.