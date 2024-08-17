Ten months ago, GB Information exposed a broadcast scam. The latest talent hire has been significant: former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will join the team to bring his own personal touch to the channel's political coverage and pay particular attention to analysis of the upcoming UK general election.

Eight months after the news broke, a general election had been held in Britain, but Johnson had still not appeared at the GB Information stadiums in Paddington Basin, London. And now, as the summer draws to a close, a spokesperson for the channel is unable to confirm whether Johnson will ever take up the role.

Editorial director Michael Booker initially said he was delighted to announce that GB Information was “done” with Boris!. On a more serious note, he added: “We are extremely proud to have you as part of the GB Information family, particularly as we head into a seismic political year here and across the Atlantic.” Johnson would become a presenter, programme producer and commentator on the provocative right-wing news channel, which launched in June 2021.

Last October, Johnson seemed equally enthusiastic about taking on his first major television role. He said: GB Information is an insurgent channel with a loyal and growing audience. I am delighted to say that I will soon be joining them and offering my frank views on world affairs.

It would also feature a new series showcasing British power around the world, as well as an occasional special broadcast to live audiences across the UK.

But his role at GB Information now risks joining the list of Johnson's recent, much-heralded missions and commissions that are continually delayed, perhaps never to see the light of day.

It is nine years since Johnson received an £88,000 advance from British publishers Hodder & Stoughton and American firm Riverhead for a study of William Shakespeare, titled Shakespeare: The Enigma of GnioThe intention was to publish in 2016, in time for the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's death. However, Johnson shelved the project when the opportunity to lead his country arose in 2019, a decision he said would “sadden me honestly”.

Those longing for a new Johnson volume can be reassured by the fact that a memoir of his time at Number 10 is due to be published in October.

The book, signed by HarperCollins and guaranteed by an advance of 510,000 euros, should follow the convention of these literary farewells, arriving in bookstores with cunning, while the political legacy of the author is still hotly debated.

Nigel Farage presents his first GB Information programme in 2019. Photo: SOPA Pictures/Getty Pictures

While GB Information viewers wait, another media opportunity may soon present itself. Late last week, it was reported that Johnson had been informally approached by his former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to take on a role as senior international editor at the newspaper. Dirio TelegraphZahawi is reportedly preparing a potential bid for the telegraph newspapers and its sister magazine, the Viewerand Johnson's involvement is being used to attract investors, according to Sky Information.

Johnson currently writes a column for daily mailbut its links with the telegraph Return to your early career as a provocative correspondent in Brussels, covering shocking stories about EU regulations now recognised as overreaching. He also edited the Viewer.

GB Information is owned by Dubai-based investment group Legatum and British hedge fund manager Sir Paul Marshall, a man who also recently attempted to own the telegraph publication file. He is now considered one of the favorites for the race for at least the Viewer.

It was revealed last week that Nigel Farage, one of GB Information's most prominent presenters, was paid £98,000 a month for his role at the channel.

Broadcasting regulator Ofcom has found GB Information to have breached its rules more than a dozen times since it launched. In March, it found former presenter Dan Wootton had breached fairness and confidentiality rules and is also investigating impartiality breaches during an interview with former prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Last fall, Booker made it clear which former prime minister he really wanted to see on his screens. He said he couldn't wait to start working with the most influential prime minister of our generation on his successful programs. Booker will have to wait a little longer.