Jack Smith 'can still hurt Donald Trump': lawyer





Special counsel Jack Smith “can still hurt” former President Donald Trump in his election interference case despite setbacks, a legal expert says.

In a blog post on CAFE.com, CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig wrote that following the Supreme Court's July ruling that former presidents enjoy substantial immunity from prosecution for “official acts,” crucial parts of Smith's case against Trump for alleged election interference could be excluded from use in court, including the former president's alleged “pressure campaign” targeting Mike Pence and his “efforts to coerce the Justice Department.”

He added that the delays in the case also mean there is “zero point zero percent chance that this trial will take place before the November 2024 election.”

However, despite these setbacks, Smith could push for an evidentiary hearing, according to Honig.

“Judge Chutkan can still – and I believe will – order a hearing to allow Smith to present some of his most explosive evidence before voters go to the polls,” he wrote.

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a newly unsealed four-count indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023, in Washington, DC. Smith could “further harm” Trump, according to a legal expert. More Drew Angerer/Getty Images

An evidentiary hearing is a legal proceeding in which witnesses testify under oath before a judge and, in some cases, present documentary evidence. The purpose of the hearing is to assess the admissibility, credibility, reliability, and relevance of the evidence. Unlike a trial, where guilt or innocence is determined, an evidentiary hearing focuses on the rules of evidence and legal arguments.

At such a hearing, Honig wrote, the judge could allow Smith to call witnesses to the stand to discuss what their evidence would be at trial.

In that case, “we could see Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, take the stand to give his first public account of what his boss did (and didn’t do) leading up to and on January 6. And Mike Pence could testify about how Trump begged and eventually threatened him to rig the election — and how, on January 6, he had to run for his life to avoid the angry mob,” Honig explained.

He added that while an evidentiary hearing “won't have as much impact as a jury trial and verdict,” it could still hurt Trump in the polls.

“But really imagine: Trump’s former chief of staff and vice president speaking out, say, in September of an election year, to describe firsthand how their former boss trampled the Constitution to try to steal an election. Even though we all know much of the story by now, that simply can’t be good for Trump at the polls, just weeks before voters cast their ballots,” Honig said.

“But if Smith’s goal is to expose Trump’s conduct to the American public before the election — and let’s be honest, that has clearly been a driving force for the special counsel from the beginning, despite his refusal to acknowledge it — there will always be a backdoor way for him to partially succeed,” he continued.

Trump has denied all charges against him. He is accused by Smith of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempted obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights in connection with an alleged pressure campaign against Mike Pence and state officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump's lawyers have appealed the indictment, arguing that the former president was acting within his official capacity as president and should therefore be immune from criminal prosecution.

In July, the Supreme Court ruled that former presidents enjoy some immunity from criminal prosecution for “official” actions, meaning Trump could escape some charges for his alleged plot to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.

“By distinguishing between official and unofficial conduct, courts cannot inquire into the president's motives,” the decision reads.

It is unclear whether Trump could be tried during his term if he is elected president in November.

If elected, he would be the first person convicted of a felony to serve as president of the United States, after being found guilty in a bribery case earlier this year.

Trump is currently trailing his opponent Kamala Harris slightly in the polls, with pollster FiveThirtyEight putting him 2.6 points below the vice president, at 43.7% to her 46.3%.

