Trump's Montana visit shows he's all bluster, no policy • Daily Montanan





I watched nearly 100 minutes of Donald Trump's speech a week ago in Bozeman, one of his few recent public rallies.

Listening closely, it struck me as more of an impromptu session for the MAGA crowd than a serious political speech or an outreach effort to swing voters.

Having led or served on three fact-checking teams during Trump's other visits, I can say with authority that tracing the contours of his speech can have a dizzying effect, like focusing too much on the ball while watching a tennis match.

Yet after Bozeman, I believe we took the completely wrong approach to fact-checking Trump. In fact, it's completely backwards.

We shouldn't be telling people when Trump makes a false claim or gives misinformation: it happens so often that when fact-checkers flag it, they barely have time to notice before the next baseless claim is made.

Instead, perhaps fact-checkers and journalists should consider only reporting Trump's statements that are linked to verifiable facts.

Trump’s meandering, insult-filled tirades aren’t any more coherent. Whether it’s trying to pressure a Libertarian candidate to endorse U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy or admitting that Nick Faldo has a better golf game, trying to fact-check the Republican presidential nominee isn’t futile, it’s just how we think. There’s simply no way we can prepare ourselves for the number of rabbit holes and tangents we’ll have to go down with him—and Bozeman is no exception.

I read his speech, checking the facts, not his opinions, or even his exaggerated statements. For example, when he called incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Tester a redneck, while that is both offensive and mean-spirited, unless you inspect Tester’s house and follow him around constantly, it is a matter of opinion, conjecture, and insult and deserves no real comment. Trump is entitled to his opinions, however cruel and off-putting they may seem to some of us.

And I left out statements that seemed obvious because they, too, simply aren’t verifiable. For example, when Trump told the Bozeman crowd that he’d made a lot of insults, I tend to believe him because I’ve heard him. Insults? Sure. Insults? Probably. But who’s the final judge of what’s bad? Besides, a momentary flirtation with the truth or even an attempt at humor doesn’t mean voters can believe what Trump says.

Instead, I was interested in both Trump's policies and how he intends to improve America.

I could find only one claim that corresponded to a verified statistical truth: the poverty rate during his presidency fell to its lowest level in recent history, reaching 10.5% in the summer of 2019.

No on all other statements.

No, Venezuela does not have the lowest violent crime statistics (it does not; it has one of the highest statistics in the world, eclipsing even Haiti's).

No, the lowest immigration rates were observed (it was during the term of George W. Bush in 2007).

No, we do not have more proven oil reserves than Saudi Arabia or Russia.

Trump’s relationship with the truth has always been fraught, but the point of his speech is not to prove what many people already know and believe: that the man is, at best, wrong in his statements. It’s not to call him a liar, because years of fact-checking by publications like the New York Times and the Washington Post have proven that he is, literally by the thousands.

Instead, it's about highlighting the simple, astonishing feat of speaking for nearly 90 minutes (excluding interludes from White House physician-turned-Texas politician Ronny Jackson) and producing only one verifiable fact that doesn't involve Trump's favorite subject, himself.

Voters in November will face serious problems, both nationally and at the state level. Simply stating that inflation will go down because he is president is not a fact, nor is his insistence that unemployment was at a record low during his first presidency (again, not true, current President Joe Biden had the lowest rate ever).

We are facing a housing crisis, climate change that is destroying the country, and an unstable world with conflicts in Russia and Israel.

Politicians will get away with what the people who support them accept. And for now, it seems that Trump’s conservative supporters are more content to listen to his bluster and name-dropping than they are hungry for answers. But it shows how far the Republican Party, impassive, circumspect, even boring by comparison, has drifted. It was once a stable, disciplined party, much less concerned with gender and guns, and more interested in fiscal discipline and growing the economy.

Calling someone a “redneck” is not a political position.

And American voters will have to choose which candidates best align with their values, beliefs and needs.

But when it comes to a side-by-side analysis of the positions of the two major party candidates on these issues, it's nearly impossible unless Kamala Harris has an opinion on Nick Faldo.

