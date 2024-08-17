Politics
China 'supporting Vladimir Putin's war machine with help from the West' | World | News
Chinese President Xi Jinping is a close ally of Vladimir Putin
China has become a crucial “lifeline” for Vladimir Putin’s war machine – and Russia is using its ally as a way to circumvent Western sanctions, the author of a damning new report warns.
Olena Yurachenko, a senior analyst at the European Security Council of Ukraine (ESCU) think tank, also said there was a compelling case for similar sanctions against Chinese companies – while acknowledging that imposing such punitive measures would be far from straightforward.
The report, titled Third Best Option: China's Growing Role in Russian Access to Critical Industrial Equipment, was released Monday.
As a result, due to the lack of domestic production, Russia's dependence on external supplies of industrial equipment and corresponding components is between 70 and 90 percent.
Sino-Russian trade cooperation is based on “three workarounds,” which still depend on Western input, the report points out. These are the supply of machine tools manufactured in the sanctions coalition countries to Russia via China as a re-export platform; exports to Russia of machines manufactured in Western companies’ factories in China; and Russian imports of Chinese machine tools, the production of which depends on Western components, technologies, and expertise.
China is crucial for Vladimir Putin's war machine, Olena Yurchenko says
Ms Yurchenko told Express.co.uk: “China has become a crucial lifeline for Russia’s military capabilities, dramatically increasing its support by exporting dual-use items – goods that have both commercial and military applications.
“China’s role in supplying Russia with critical technologies has grown exponentially in recent times.
In 2023, China was responsible for about 90% of Russian imports of priority goods under the G7 High Priority Export Control List, a sharp increase from just 32% in 2021, Yurchenko said.
She continued: “One of the most significant aspects of this support concerns the area of machine tools, in particular CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines, which are essential for high-precision manufacturing.
“The value of China's machine tool exports to Russia has increased tenfold, reaching $68 million by mid-2023.
This sharp increase was reflected in the fact that by July 2023, more than half of Russian imports of CNC machines came from China, compared to only 12% before the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Yurchenko stressed.
She said: “This trend underscores China's critical role in sustaining Russia's military-industrial complex, especially as Western sanctions have cut off direct access to similar technologies from other sources.
“US officials have acknowledged this, noting that a significant portion of the machine tools Russia now relies on come from China.
Russia: Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Xi Jinping
“Without these components supplied by China, especially given Western sanctions that have cut off direct access to such equipment from other sources, the Russian war machine would likely face significant operational difficulties.
CHC machines are essential to Russia's ability to maintain and expand its production capabilities, enabling it to manufacture the precise components needed for weapons systems, vehicles and other military equipment.
Additionally, the automation and precision provided by CNC machines are crucial for producing advanced military technologies, ensuring that Russian military equipment remains reliable and effective despite heavy use.
Ms. Yurchenko stressed: “In addition, these components allow Russia to circumvent Western sanctions by relying on Chinese and other third-party intermediaries to access technologies that would otherwise be out of reach, thereby keeping its military-industrial complex operational despite international efforts to cut off its supply of critical technologies.”
In reality, China is allowing Russia to circumvent sanctions imposed by the West in response to its invasion of Ukraine – but that is only one dimension of the problem, Yurchenko said.
Chinese machine tools entering Russia could only be produced using Western technology. 13 of the 16 largest Chinese manufacturers of CNC machine tools exporting to Russia had close ties with countries that were members of the sanctions coalition, for example by opening R&D centers in Germany or Japan.
Ms Yurchenko added: “There is a strong argument for sanctions against Chinese companies that facilitate this process.
“The report highlights that many Chinese entities involved in supplying critical technologies to Russia are currently not sanctioned despite clear indications that they are contributing to Russia's military efforts.
However, taking corrective action is far from straightforward, given that Chinese companies are deeply integrated into global supply chains, with their products often incorporating components from multiple countries, including Western ones.
Ms Yurchenko explained: “Sanctioning these companies could have wide-ranging repercussions, potentially disrupting global trade and affecting industries beyond those directly linked to military production.
“Furthermore, imposing sanctions on Chinese companies could provoke retaliatory measures from China, leading to broader economic and political conflicts.
“Furthermore, there is often a lack of consensus among Western countries on how to approach sanctions against Chinese companies. This disunity can weaken the effectiveness of any sanctions regime and create loopholes that can be exploited by both Chinese and Russian entities.
ESCU analysis suggests that manufacturers of dual-use goods, including CNC machines and associated components, are not being diligent enough when it comes to blocking Russia's access to critical technologies.
Ms Yurchenko said: “While Chinese producers are looking for ways to occupy a free niche in the Russian market, Western companies do not control their distribution networks, the activities of their subsidiaries, or the final destination of finished products, which include their components and software.
As a result, manufacturers and their subsidiaries ultimately risk undermining the effectiveness of existing sanctions instruments, for example those used in the financial sector.
Yurchenko highlighted two general goals: to encourage Western manufacturers to more closely monitor exports of their products to China; and to discourage Chinese manufacturers from cooperating with the Russian market, either directly or indirectly.
She said: “Achieving both of these goals is only possible with the large-scale use of the underlying leverage of economic policy, namely the dependence of Western and Chinese manufacturers on constant access to foreign expertise, technology, investment, markets, etc.
“Members of the sanctions coalition must urgently fill these gaps to put the instruments into operation as quickly as possible or create a new legal framework that would fully meet the needs and threats of the moment and pose a mortal threat to violators, as happened to banks at the end of last year.
“The implementation of these measures would take time, likely months to years, depending on the level of international cooperation and the complexity of the supply chains involved. The effectiveness of these measures would depend on how quickly they can be implemented and the extent to which they are coordinated globally.”

Sources
2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1936813/china-russia-ukraine-war-vladimir-putin
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
