Tulsi Gabbard and a seasoned Trump impersonator: How Trump and Harris are preparing for their first face-to-face debate

The first presidential debate of 2024 upended the race for the White House, ended President Joe Biden's electoral aspirations and may have forever changed the direction of the country.

With so much potential at stake in next month's debate (which will be the first time former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris meet within close range), planning for this high-stakes showdown has already begun.

Harris held her first formal debate training session earlier this week at Howard University, the historically Black college in Washington, D.C., that she attended nearly four decades ago, and she is working closely with a seasoned Trump surrogate. Trump, meanwhile, has enlisted one of the vice president’s former rivals to help with his preparations: Tulsi Gabbard, the former Hawaii representative who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020 in a crowded field that also included Harris.

After much back-and-forth, Trump and Harris agreed last week to hold the Sept. 10 debate, which is being hosted by the Trump and Biden campaigns. ABC, the host network, announced Friday that it would be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

The political landscape of the United States and the fortunes of the country’s two major parties changed dramatically in the weeks following the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden on June 27. The president’s lackluster performance that night shattered the trust of his party and its donors, who in turn put enormous pressure on Biden to withdraw from the race. He eventually did so on July 21 and endorsed Harris, giving the Democratic Party a new standard-bearer and a much-needed boost.

Key state polls and national surveys show a race that has quickly tightened because of growing enthusiasm for Harris within her own party and newfound consideration among voters once put off by a Biden-Trump rematch.

Trump has struggled to confront a reality he seems to believe he has achieved by beating Biden in their head-to-head confrontation.

“I should have been a little calmer,” Trump said at a news conference Thursday. Someone said, “Your debate performance was horrible.” I said, “Why? Because you forced him out of government.”

The race to prepare Harris, who has not taken the stage for a debate since her 2020 clash with former Trump running mate Mike Pence, is ongoing and will intensify after the Democratic National Convention next week in Chicago.

A team of Democratic advisers joined Harris at Howard earlier this week, including Philippe Reines, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide who is reprising his Trump role at the request of the Harris campaign, multiple people familiar with the planning told CNN.

Karen Dunn, another longtime Clinton adviser who helped Harris prepare for her 2020 vice presidential debate, is also involved in the preparation efforts, people familiar with the planning said. Former Harris aides Rohini Kosoglu and Sean Clegg are also involved in the effort, according to a person familiar with the preparation.

The Washington Post was first to report the debate preparations involving Reines. The New York Times was first to report the involvement of Kosoglu and Clegg.

Trump, meanwhile, has revived the approach he deployed before his June debate with Biden, engaging in less formal policy sessions with close aides, advisers and allies in between campaign appearances and golf games.

Gabbard’s involvement, first reported Friday by The New York Times, was confirmed to CNN by Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in 2022, has found a place in Trump’s orbit and was even briefly considered as a potential running mate.

Trump's interest in Gabbard as he prepares to face Harris next month stems in part from notable exchanges the former congresswoman had with the vice president during their 2020 campaign. In one debate, Harris criticized Gabbard for her foreign policy views while Gabbard, in another, challenged Harris' record on criminal justice.

Considered largely a fly in the ointment and an oddity during her 2019 Democratic primary campaign, Gabbard’s attack on Harris’ record as a prosecutor may have been her biggest direct impact on the race. Given the attention paid to her record as attorney general at the time, Harris had prepared for the attack, and by tracking Gabbard’s comments in interviews, the then-California senator’s aides were able to predict not only that Gabbard would be the one to launch the attack, but also nearly the wording of the question. They later admitted that they were shocked by how well Gabbard was able to undermine Harris, and later said that it helped send Harris into a downward spiral from which her campaign never recovered.

As he prepared to face Biden, Trump invited several of the Republicans he was considering as a running mate to discuss issues and potential talking points. Gabbard now joins that group.

The former president doesn't need traditional debate prep, but he will continue to meet with respected political advisers and effective communicators like Tulsi Gabbard, who successfully dominated Kamala Harris on the debate stage, Leavitt said.

Trump has pushed for additional debates and has agreed to host two more with Fox News and NBC. His running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’s vice presidential pick, agreed Thursday to host an Oct. 1 debate on CBS News. Like Trump, Vance has called on Walz to agree to more debates, arguing for as many debates as possible.

A senior campaign adviser said Harris was open to a second debate, but that details would not be worked out until the first debate was finalized.

Publicly, however, the campaign has taken a different view. In a statement released Thursday, Harris campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said, “The debate about debates is over.”

CNN's Kit Maher contributed to this report.

