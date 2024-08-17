Treating NHS as 'national religion' is dangerous, health watchdog warns

Ms Hilsenrath also said it was essential that NHS reform focused on changing how it worked, not how it was funded.

First of all, it has to be a question of culture. And if we get bogged down in money and structures, we will end up back where we are today, because it has to be a question of culture and behaviors.

An NHS that doesn't listen doesn't learn, and that's what leads you to repeat the behaviours, and that's the one critical problem we see. And I'm afraid we're going to see it again and again.

When big things go wrong and terrible things happen, the NHS says 'never again', but in fact that's simply not true.

Being patient-centric is at the heart of it all, because until the NHS listens more to people when things go wrong and before they go wrong, of course these mistakes will continue to be made.

Culture starts at the top

She said the NHS had failed to act on previous recommendations to improve its leadership and change behaviours.

Culture starts at the top, so we need leaders who don’t just look at the numbers, but who also look at the culture within their organization, and that’s at two levels. Part of it is the patients, and part of it is the staff, who can speak up when things aren’t going well.

The Nottingham killer case illustrates widespread failings within the NHS, Ms Hilsenrath added.

Valdo Calocane was committed four times under the Mental Health Act but was released, despite his family's concerns about his state of mind.

He then stabbed three strangers to death in the street.

Ms Hilsenrath said the failure of staff at Nottinghamshire Healthcare Foundation Trust to listen to concerns about Calocane showed that this tragic and appalling case had wider lessons for all services.

The Care Quality Commission is not fit for purpose

Mr Streeting has ordered a review of all security organisations after an interim review found the CQC was not fit for purpose.

Ms Hilsenrath, who reports to Parliament, said: “The regulatory landscape needs urgent reform. It is very cluttered and very fragmented. In fact, I have lost count of the number of bodies that govern the health and social care sector, but there are over 130.”

There is a huge amount of duplication. It is very difficult for health regulators to speak with one clear and united voice because there are so many of them and they all have slightly different but overlapping roles.

The organisations in question, the NHS, tend to be faced with multiple recommendations all coming from different people, and of course that's a hugely inefficient way of dealing with anything.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The NHS is broken, but we are determined to get it back on its feet so it can be there for all of us when we need it.”

We will be honest about the challenges facing the health service and we will work to address them.

Lord Darzi's independent inquiry into the NHS is a step towards identifying and addressing these issues as we create an NHS fit for the future.