Harris, Trump focus on key state as US election race heats up | 2024 US election news





Democratic and Republican presidential candidates are campaigning this weekend in the key state of Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are holding campaign events in the key swing state of Pennsylvania this weekend as the race between the US presidential candidates heats up ahead of the November election.

Trump will hold a rally in the small town of Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, while Harris is expected to make several stops on a bus tour around the city of Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The focus on Pennsylvania, one of several key states expected to be decisive in the election, comes as recent polls show a tight contest between Republican and Democratic candidates in key parts of the country.

A poll conducted Saturday by The New York Times and Siena College showed Harris, who launched her campaign after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid last month, gaining ground in four states that Trump appeared poised to comfortably win over Biden.

The US vice president and Democratic candidate is ahead of Trump among likely voters in Arizona and North Carolina, according to the poll, and has narrowed the former Republican president's lead in Georgia and Nevada.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released last week also showed Harris with 50 percent support among voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, compared to 46 percent for Trump in each state.

Harris' campaign for the White House has reinvigorated a race that had failed to inspire many Americans frustrated by a choice between Trump and Biden.

The two men faced off in 2020, with Biden beating his predecessor in a race that Trump falsely characterized as marred by widespread fraud.

Trump lost to Biden in Pennsylvania in that election by a narrow margin, but he enjoys strong support in rural areas and small towns.

With Harris now leading the Democratic Party ticket for 2024, Trump has struggled to find an effective way to counter her campaign.

Recent statements from Trump's team have focused on issues such as immigration and inflation, but he has spent much of his recent speeches launching personal attacks on Harris' identity.

Hard-working Americans are suffering because of the Harris-Biden administration's dangerously liberal policies, the Trump campaign said in a statement ahead of Saturday's rally in Wilkes-Barre.

Prices are skyrocketing, the cost of living has skyrocketed, crime has skyrocketed and illegal immigrants are flooding into our country, he said, even though a recent crackdown on the U.S.-Mexico border has stemmed much of the flow of migrants and asylum seekers.

He also lambasted Harris on Thursday on the economy, saying she has a strong communist streak that would kill the American dream.

For her part, Harris, who will travel to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention next week, has promised to cut costs and increase economic security for all Americans.

In one of her first major campaign speeches on Friday, she outlined a series of proposals that she said would help stimulate the economy and combat rising food prices.

“I’m going to focus on creating opportunity for the middle class,” Harris told a crowd of supporters in North Carolina. Together, we will build what I call an opportunity economy.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/17/harris-and-trump-zero-in-on-key-swing-state-as-us-election-race-heats-up The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos