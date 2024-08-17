Prime Minister Modi's speech at the 3rd Voice of the Global South Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the Global South Summit hosted by New Delhi on Saturday morning, and said there was a need for nations of the Global South to come together and unite with one voice and be the strength of each other.

India is hosting the 3rd Voice of the Global South Summit in a virtual format. The theme of the summit is A Strong Global South for a Sustainable Future.

Stating that there was a need to give recognition to two-thirds of the world's population, Modi said India was committed to cooperating with the Global South and sharing its experiences and capabilities.

“There is an urgent need for the nations of the South to come together, unite and unite as one voice and be the strength of each other. We need to learn from each other’s experiences and share our capabilities… We need to ensure that two-thirds of the world’s population is recognised. India is committed to engaging with the South and sharing our experiences and capabilities. We want to promote trade, inclusive development, progress on the SDGs and women-led development…” he said in his virtual address.

The prime minister said there was an “atmosphere of uncertainty” as countries in the South faced challenges of food, health and energy security.

“We are meeting at a time when the world is living in uncertainty… War situations have posed challenges in our development journey. We are already facing the challenges of climate change, but we are also concerned about health, food and energy security. Terrorism, extremism and separatism pose a serious threat to our society. The technological divide and the economic and social challenges linked to technology are also making themselves felt. The global governance and financial institutions established in the last decade have proven incapable of addressing the challenges we face in this century,” he said.

He said India has taken the G20 forward with a development-oriented approach. “…When India assumed the presidency of the G20 in 2022, we committed to giving the G20 a new image. The Voice of the Global Summit became a platform where we broadly discussed development issues and priorities. Based on the aspirations, hopes and priorities of the Global South, India prepared its G20 agenda. The G20 was conducted with an inclusive and development-oriented approach. The biggest example was the historic moment when the African Union became a permanent member of the G20,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that significant progress has been made in partnership with countries of the South in the areas of education, capacity building and skills.

He highlighted the launch of the Global South Young Diplomats Forum, saying the Global South or South Centre of Excellence works on capacity building, skills and knowledge sharing.

Lauding the role of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in inclusive growth, he noted that the establishment of the Global DPI Repository during India’s G20 Presidency marked the first multilateral consensus on DPI. He also said that India has established a Social Impact Fund to accelerate progress on DPI in the Global South. He added that India will make an initial contribution of $25 million to this fund.

Modi stressed that for health security, India's mission is One World-One Health and its vision is Arogya Maitri. He said New Delhi has maintained this friendship by collaborating on hospitals, dialysis machines, life-saving medicines and Jan Aushadhi centres in Africa and Pacific Island countries. The Prime Minister also stressed that in times of humanitarian crisis, India has acted as a first responder, helping friendly countries.

– Closing remarks –

In his closing remarks, Prime Minister Modi said that today's discussions paved the way for a shared journey forward. He expressed confidence that these discussions will strengthen efforts to achieve the goals set by the countries of the South. The Prime Minister also proposed a comprehensive development compact on behalf of India.

He said that the basis of this pact will be India's development journey and its experience in development partnership. The Prime Minister said that to strengthen trade promotion activities, India will provide a fund of $2.5 million. He added that for capacity building in trade policy and trade negotiations, training will be provided for which India will contribute $1 million.

Earlier, briefing reporters in New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said all countries of the South have been invited to participate in the summit.

“The Global South Summit will serve as a platform to expand discussions held at previous summits on a range of complex challenges that continue to affect the world, such as conflict, food and energy security crises and climate change,” he said.

India hosted the 1st Voices of the Global South Summit (VOGSS) on 12-13 January 2023, and the 2nd Voices of the Global South Summit on 17 November 2023, both in virtual format.

The previous two editions of the Summit saw the participation of more than 100 countries from the Global South. The inputs and feedback received from leaders of developing countries at these two summits were appropriately reflected in the agenda and discussions of the G20 Summit under the Indian Presidency last year, including in the G20 Leaders' Declaration in New Delhi.