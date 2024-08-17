New study shows Harris up in three key states





Top line

New polls from The New York Times and Siena College show a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in four Sun Belt states — Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina — marking a turnaround for Democrats as Harris gains increased support from black, female and young voters.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers keynote address at the American Federation of Teachers… [+] 88th National Convention in Houston, Texas on July 25, 2024.

Key facts

NEWArizona: Harris has a commanding lead over Trump among likely Arizona voters, with a 50-45 percent lead over the former president, according to the Times/Siena poll, and a 4-point margin among registered voters.

NEWGeorgia: Trump maintains a 4-point lead among likely voters and a 7-point lead among registered voters, according to the poll.

NEWNevada: Trump has a 2-point lead among likely voters and registered voters, down from a nine-point lead over President Biden in some May polls.

NEWNorth Carolina: Harris now leads among likely voters (2 points) and registered voters (4 points), a major shift from Trump's seven-point lead over Biden in May.

Pennsylvania: Harris leads Trump by one point, 49% to 48%, with 3% of voters undecided, in a head-to-head race, according to the Cooks survey of 2,867 likely voters conducted July 26-Aug. 2, edging Trump out by three points over Biden in a May Cook poll.

Michigan: Harris also leads Trump here by three points, 49% to 46%, with 5% of voters undecided; Trump led here by two points in May.

Wisconsin: Harris would beat Trump here by three points, 49% to 46%, with 5% of voters undecided, if the election were held today, after Trump tied with Biden in May.

The Cook poll comes days after a New York Times/Siena poll also found Harris leading Trump by four points in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll found she would also beat him in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, but Trump would win in North Carolina.

Tangent

Harris is receiving more support from younger, nonwhite and female voters, demographic groups that showed some indecision about their support for Biden before he withdrew, according to the Times, which noted that Harris had the support of 84% of black voters in polls, a higher share of support than Biden had before he withdrew from the race in July.

Large number

1. That's the total number of points Harris has in the seven key states, according to Cook's poll.

Key context

Biden dropped out of the race on July 21, though he insisted he would continue his campaign amid a revolt within the party following his performance in the June 27 debate. He immediately endorsed Harris, who announced her intention to seek the nomination and officially became the nominee in the first week of August, when 99% of delegates voted for her in a virtual roll call. Before Biden dropped out of the race, polls consistently showed Trump would beat him in most key swing states, though Biden won six of the seven states (except North Carolina) in the 2020 election.

