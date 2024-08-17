Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, Nirmala; discusses financial support to Andhra Pradesh





Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

Indian Health Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for about an hour in New Delhi on the second day of his visit to the national capital on Saturday. The duo held discussions on the modalities of financial support that the Union government has promised to extend to Andhra Pradesh, mainly for the construction of the capital city Amaravati and the Polavaram project. Mr Naidu is said to have asked the Prime Minister to consider rescheduling the loans taken by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government to give the state government some breathing room from its debt obligations. Mr Naidu, according to an official statement, requested Mr Modi to allow release of funds for the Polavaram project in the next Cabinet and enable early completion of the project. He also sought support under Special Assistance for Capital Investment (SACI) for implementation of various investment projects and release of funds under the Subsidy Scheme for development of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and North Coastal districts. Further, Mr. Naidu sought incentives for growth of the industrial ecosystem in the State. In a separate meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr Naidu stressed the need to resolve the pending issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Later, Mr Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed structuring of multilateral financial assistance for the capital project. The Centre expressed its commitment to assist the Andhra Pradesh government in mobilising funds to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore for the greenfield investment project from multilateral agencies. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Union Ministers K. Rammohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar and Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu. New Delhi, Aug 17 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

