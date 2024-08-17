Donald Trump's 'stupid comments' slammed by foreign war veterans





Veterans of Foreign Wars commandant Al Lipphardt blasted Donald Trump for his “stupid” comments about the Medal of Honor.

At a campaign event in New Jersey on Thursday, Trump sparked anger after saying the Presidential Medal of Freedom was a “better” award than the Department of Defense’s Medal of Honor, which is the U.S. Armed Forces’ highest military decoration and is awarded to recognize U.S. soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen, guardsmen and Coast Guardsmen who have distinguished themselves “by conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty.”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to civilians “who have made outstanding contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

“It’s the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor,” Trump said of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “But the civilian version is actually much better, because everybody who gets the Congressional Medal of Honor is a soldier.”

“Either they are in very bad condition because they have been hit many times by bullets, or they are dead,” he said.[Adelson] she got it, and she's a healthy, beautiful woman, and they're considered equals, but she got the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump was referring to Miriam Adelson, a Republican donor who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from him in 2018 for opening two research centers aimed at curbing drug addiction, and to the work of the Adelson Medical Research Foundation, which was created to fight deadly diseases.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars group blasted Trump for his comments, calling them “stupid.”

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Trump National Bedminster Clubhouse on August 15, 2024 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump has been criticized for disparaging comments he made about the Medal of Honor during the news conference in New Jersey. More Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“These foolish comments not only diminish the significance of our nation’s highest award for valor, but also grossly mischaracterize the sacrifices of those who risked their lives above and beyond the call of duty,” Lipphardt said in a statement posted on the group’s website.

Among the 3,519 Congressional Medal of Honor recipients is Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe, who received the honor posthumously in 2021 after dying of burns suffered in 2005 while trying to rescue six fellow soldiers trapped in a burning vehicle following a roadside bombing in Iraq.

Sergeant First Class Leroy Petry, who received the award in 2011 for his bravery in Afghanistan, lost his hand in an enemy grenade blast after picking up the explosive and throwing it away from two other soldiers, saving their lives.

“When a candidate for commander in chief of our military so brazenly dismisses the valor and reverence symbolized by the Medal of Honor and those who have earned it, I must question whether he would fulfill his responsibilities to our men and women in uniform with the seriousness and discernment required of such a powerful position,” Lipphardt wrote.

“It's even more disappointing when these comments come from a man who once held this noble office and who frankly should already know better.”

He went on to say that while the Presidential Medal of Freedom may be the nation's highest civilian honor, the Medal of Honor is “more sacred” because it “represents the bravery and intrepidness of courageous and selfless service members, often at the cost of serious injury and even their lives.”

“It is because of our Medal of Honor recipients that great Americans like Miriam Adelson have the freedom to live up to their potential and make such lasting contributions to our great nation,” he said.

Lipphardt added: “We would like to remind Mr. Trump that the twelve times he has had the honor of awarding the Medal of Honor as President of the United States, they were not to heroes of his own choosing. He awarded these medals on behalf of Congress, representing all Americans in a grateful nation. We hold their sacrifice of life in service to our country in the highest regard, and he should do the same.”

Others have also criticized the former president for his comments, including Sarafina Chitika, a spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, who said the comments show that “Donald Trump knows nothing about serving anyone or anything other than himself.”

Meanwhile, Alexander Vindman, a former National Security Council soldier who testified against Trump in his first impeachment trial, said on social media that the comments show Trump “is dishonoring Medal of Honor recipients, our nation’s highest military award for distinguished acts of valor. He deserves nothing but disdain and disqualifies himself from public service.”

Retired Army Capt. Florent Groberg, a Medal of Honor recipient, wrote on X that he had “tremendous respect for the Medal of Freedom and what it symbolizes” and that “it was important to recognize the contributions of civilians,” but that he felt “it wasn’t quite comparable to the Medal of Honor because they are two very different awards with different criteria and meaning.”

Retired Staff Sergeant Kenneth Ramos echoed Groberg's assessment, telling CBS: “Cashe knew the danger in his attempts to save his fellow soldiers and absolutely cannot be placed in the same category as a civilian award.”

“It dishonors his memory as a hero, but it also devalues ​​the Medal of Honor coming from someone who hopes to once again become commander-in-chief of our armed forces.”

Newsweek has contacted the Trump campaign by email for comment.

Following the backlash, Trump's running mate JD Vance defended him in a statement to CBS.

“He’s a man who loves our veterans and honors them,” Vance said. “I don’t think the fact that he compliments and says a kind word about someone who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in any way denigrates those who have received military honors.”

Trump previously drew backlash when he mocked former Sen. John McCain for being captured by enemy forces during the Vietnam War.

McCain was “only a war hero because he was captured” during the Vietnam War, Trump said in 2015, adding: “I like people who weren't captured, OK?”

