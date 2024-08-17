Vietnamese President's visit to China aims to further consolidate political trust





Through the upcoming visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President To Lam, China hopes to continue to carry forward the China-Vietnam traditional friendship, further consolidate bilateral political trust and promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future of strategic significance, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo said. The ambassador gave an interview to the press before General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Lam and his wife pay a state visit to China from August 18 to 20 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife. According to the ambassador, Party general secretary and President Xi Jinping will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart during his visit, and Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning will also hold meetings with the Vietnamese leader. Party General Secretary and President Lam is expected to visit a number of Chinese sites where President Ho Chi Minh carried out revolutionary activities and meet with friendship associations, scholars and intellectuals from Vietnam and China. Xiong stressed that this is the first overseas visit by Party General Secretary and President Lam since his election as the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The visit also follows the highly successful state visit to Vietnam in 2023 by Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping. This visit shows the great importance that General Secretary President Lam attaches to developing ties between the two parties and the two countries, and demonstrates the priority in each country's diplomatic policy and foreign relations, the ambassador said. He said the Chinese side hopes the Vietnamese leader's visit will carry forward the traditional China-Vietnam friendship, further consolidate bilateral political trust and promote the building of a strategically important China-Vietnam community with a shared future. The two countries will jointly follow their respective paths toward socialism and modernization with distinct characteristics, jointly advancing the world socialist cause and contributing to regional and world peace, stability and development. Vietnam is reviewing 40 years of implementing the Doi Moi (renewal) cause and drafting documents for the 14th National Party Congress, he noted, adding that the General Secretary and President Lam chaired an important meeting of standing members of the subcommittee in charge of drafting documents for the 14th Congress on August 13. Therefore, the visit also provides an opportunity for the two sides to exchange experience in Party building and national governance, the diplomat said. Noting that China and Vietnam are striving to implement the common understandings reached by senior leaders of the two parties and the joint statement issued during General Secretary and President Xi's visit to Vietnam last year, Xiong said the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that is of strategic importance has seen good first steps. In terms of political relations, the two sides have maintained close exchanges and contacts between senior leaders of the two parties and two countries, he said, adding that during his lifetime, the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong maintained strategic and close exchanges with the General Secretary and President Xi through flexible forms.

Xiong also recalled the successful visit to China by the then chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly in April, and noted that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the annual meeting of the new champions of the World Economic Forum in China for the second time. In Beijing, Prime Minister Chinh met with General Secretary and President Xi and other senior Chinese leaders. The meetings yielded good results, he noted. In addition, leaders of Vietnamese and Chinese Party agencies, ministries and localities have also conducted effective visits and meetings, he said. In security and defense, bilateral cooperation has become increasingly important. In April, the two militaries successfully held the eighth friendly border defense exchange. New Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun held fruitful talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang. A hotline has been established between the Vietnamese People's Navy and the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. At the same time, visits of military ships and exchanges between young officers of the two countries have taken place, the ambassador said, affirming that very positive progress has been made in defense and security cooperation between the two countries. Bilateral economic and trade relations have maintained strong growth momentum. The ambassador cited Chinese statistics showing that in the first seven months of this year, bilateral trade reached $145 billion, an increase of 21 percent over the previous year. Between January and July, Vietnam exported $2.1 billion worth of fruits and vegetables to China. Durian exports to China increased by 46 percent year-on-year to $1.22 billion, accounting for 92.4 percent of Vietnam's total exports of the fruit. The two sides are speeding up the signing and finalization of procedures for Vietnam's frozen durians and fresh coconut to enter China, he said, expressing his belief that after the completion of the procedures, Vietnam's export revenue from agricultural products to China will further increase. In terms of investment, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu paid an official visit to Vietnam in early August. Hong Kong (China)'s investment in Vietnam amounted to $2.19 billion in the first seven months of this year, ranking second among foreign investors in Vietnam. The ambassador said that the Chinese mainland also invested $1.64 billion in Vietnam during the same period, ranking fourth, adding that, however, in terms of the number of new projects, the Chinese mainland ranked first. In terms of tourism, more than 2.1 million Chinese visitors visited Vietnam in the first seven months of this year, making China Vietnam's second largest tourism market. The ambassador stressed that the two sides have worked hard together to realize the 2023 joint declaration on the six major goals and cooperation directions, promoting collaboration in all fields and achieving positive results. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-China land boundary treaty and the 15th anniversary of the signing of the three legal documents on the Vietnam-China land boundary. Xiong said the signing of the treaty helped comprehensively and legally resolve the land boundary demarcation issue between the two countries, demonstrating the unswerving will and determination of both sides to work for peace, friendship and cooperation. The event has become a successful model of how the two sides, through friendly consultations, have resolved boundary issues, greatly enhanced mutual trust in dialogue and effectively resolved differences on other boundary and maritime issues. Thanks to the effective implementation of the treaty, the people of the two countries living along the common border have stabilized their living conditions, coexisted harmoniously and established close ties. The China-Vietnam border has become one of the most peaceful, stable and harmonious border areas in the world, with vibrant trade exchanges and people-to-people interactions, Xiong said. The diplomat recalled that then General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong visited the Huu Nghi (Friendship)-Youyi Guan International Border Gate in August 2023, during which the leader stressed that there is only one border area in the world whose border gate is named after the two words Huu Nghi, making it unique in the world. This vividly reflects the friendly exchanges in the border area between the two countries, he said, adding that it is a peaceful and safe border area that both countries can truly be proud of. As 2025 will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Vietnam diplomatic relations, Xiong said the two countries should continue to resolutely implement the strategic directions set by senior leaders of the two parties, persist in the political guidance provided by the two-party relations for the two countries, support each other in pursuing the path of socialism suited to each country's situation, and work together to further promote and deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build a Vietnam-China community with a shared future, which is of strategic significance. The two countries should persist in their cooperation in all areas, because in the coming times there are more opportunities for bilateral cooperation than challenges, the diplomat noted. The two countries should work together to maintain a peaceful and stable environment to create favorable conditions for each country's development, he said, believing that both nations cherish justice, fairness and correctness based on the principles of international law, equality and mutual benefit. The 2023 Joint Statement sets out the “six major goals”, including better management and settlement of disputes. Therefore, the two nations should adhere to the common understandings reached by senior leaders of the two parties and two countries, under which the two sides should continue consultation and persistent dialogue to control and resolve disputes, and prevent disputes from affecting the overall relationship, dispersing the efforts of both sides or hurting the feelings of the people of the two nations, the ambassador said. Vector Network Analyzer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vietnamnet.vn/en/vietnamese-top-leader-s-visit-to-china-to-further-consolidate-political-trust-2312754.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos