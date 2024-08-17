Boris Johnson calls on West to let Ukraine strike Russian territory with long-range missiles





Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on August 16 urged the United States and the United Kingdom to allow Ukraine to attack Russian territory with long-range ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles. In May, the United States authorized Ukraine to use HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, GMLRS rockets, and artillery against Russian territory near the Ukrainian border. However, the United States and the United Kingdom continue to prohibit Ukraine from using American-made ATACMS missiles and British-made Storm Shadow missiles for deep strikes into Russia. “The only way to stop the gliding bombs is to strike the air bases used by these Russian planes; and the only way to strike those bases is to use the Western equipment they already have,” he said in a statement. opinion piece for the Daily Mail. “…Why don't we do it? Why don't we give them the freedom to strike military sites in Russia? After all, the Russians have been raining indiscriminate murder on Ukrainian cities, not to mention military bases, for over two years.” Johnson said that “it was the British Challengers that broke the taboo on sending tanks” to Ukraine and that “it was the British decision to supply anti-tank missiles to the NLAW that encouraged other European countries to supply their own deadly weapons.” He called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to “stop procrastinating”. “It is time for the UK to do the same thing again: show leadership, take the lead on Storm Shadow, and the rest of our friends and allies will follow,” he argued. “When Volodymyr Zelensky came to Britain last month, he was disconcerted to learn from Keir Starmer that he had received UK permission to use Storm Shadow against Russian bases, only to have that permission revoked a few days later.” The British government has not allowed Ukraine to use British long-range Storm Shadow missiles during Kiev's incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast, the Telegraph reported on August 13, citing an undisclosed British government source. The Times reported on August 16, citing its sources, that the British government had asked the United States more than a month ago for permission for Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia, but had not yet received a positive response. Johnson also welcomed Ukraine's continued incursion into Kursk Oblast. “When (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin) launched his evil and unjustified invasion more than two years ago, he thought the Ukrainians would fold like napkins,” he said. “He thought his armored columns would overthrow kyiv in a matter of days. Never in his worst nightmares did he imagine that Ukrainian tanks would one day cross the Russian border, or that they would seize in a week more than 1,000 square kilometers than the Russians have conquered in a year.” Johnson added that “from the beginning we have always underestimated the Ukrainians.” “We underestimated their audacity, their willingness to do what people thought was impossible,” he said. “And we systematically underestimated their fury against the Russian invader, the deep desire of Ukrainians to expel Putin’s troops from every inch of Ukrainian territory.”

