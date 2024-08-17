Politics
Former combat sports champion Jeff Monson performs first Friday prayer at Turkish parliament
ANKARA
Jeff Monson, a world-renowned mixed martial arts fighter who converted to Islam in June, performed his first Friday prayer at Turkey's Grand National Assembly Mosque.
Monson expressed satisfaction after the prayer. “It was a spiritual experience for me, something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” he said.
“A long time ago, when I was in Dubai, I saw some of my friends doing this prayer and for me, what struck me the most was that I felt closer to God, but also very close to my brothers who were praying with me. And that is one of the reasons why I converted to Islam, to be with these brothers,” he said.
“If all countries followed Turkey's example, we could alleviate this humanitarian crisis”
Recalling his meeting with Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, Monson described him as “not only competent but also exceptionally kind.”
He admired Turkey's commitment to supporting not only the Palestinian people and the Muslim community, but also the global community as a whole.
“It was very surprising to me that he [Numan Kurtulmus] “He wasn't just interested in Turkey, in Muslims, in his own parliament, in his own people. He looked at Turkey as a whole and was interested in how it could contribute to making the world a better place. And that was very enlightening for me,” he said.
Monson expressed his gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey for their unwavering support for the Palestinian people.
He said he observed widespread solidarity with Palestine across Turkey, noting that almost everyone he spoke with shared support for the cause.
“I knew that Mr. Erdogan supported Palestine, but I didn't know it was at this level,” the Russian-American boxer said.
Referring to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' recent visit to Turkey, Monson praised Ankara's tangible efforts to support Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians and created a humanitarian catastrophe since last October.
“Turkey is not just talking about its support, it is actually doing it. If all countries followed Turkey's example, we could alleviate this humanitarian crisis,” he said.
Monson stressed the importance of the Palestinian president's speech to the Turkish parliament on Thursday.
“I would like to thank the Turkish parliament, the Turkish people, for your support not only for the Palestinian people, but for all Muslims and the world in general, and for your efforts to bring the world closer together and bring peace,” he said.
Although Monson has faced some backlash since converting to Islam, he said he has also received messages of support from around the world.
“I feel good now, and I feel really close to myself when I look at the people of Gaza. They showed love, they showed compassion. They praised Allah, they hugged each other, me and them, we said, I want this,” the MMA fighter said.
“I’ve been trying to find God in a religion for many, many years. I grew up in the Christian faith, in the Catholic faith, and some of that stuff didn’t make sense to me. I saw the actions of Christians, especially Christian leaders, in the United States, and I thought, ‘This is not what God wanted.’ So what I see, I wanted to do. And then I feel so blessed by everything that I’ve seen, led by my Muslim brothers who have supported me, and even today, after prayer and during prayer.”
