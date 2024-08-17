Police say secret service ignored warnings





Body camera footage from a police officer who responded to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump last month in Pennsylvania shows the bickering between officers in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The video shows the officer with the body camera running across a field toward a building in the area where shots were fired at Trump. He passes someone holding a Trump flag and continues running through a parking lot, his gun flashing in his camera's view.

“Is he hit?” he asked another officer standing outside the building.

They replied, “I'm not sure.”

Body camera footage from Butler Township Police Department officers, obtained by The Intercept, sheds light on the chaos that engulfed law enforcement in response to the attempted assassination. The videos confirm previous reports that a lack of communication and coordination between federal, state, and local police led to confusion at the rally and reflected inadequate preparation. Butler police, for their part, had not had a chief for a month before the attack.

The footage also shows in real time the frustration of law enforcement in the moments after the shooting, and provides insight into how police respond to emergencies and what they can do in the event of a shooting. The videos show the frantic nature of the response, including police asking minutes after the shooting began why no officers were stationed in the building used by the shooter.

Additional body camera footage shows a police officer telling his colleagues minutes after the shooting that he had notified the Secret Service well in advance of the rally to post officers near the building used by the shooter. Other footage taken immediately after the shooting shows a sergeant making phone calls to ensure that his family and children, who had attended the rally, had escaped safely.

In a statement to The Intercept, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the agency was aware that local police released the footage and reiterated its support for local agencies that assisted in the response on the day of the rally.

The U.S. Secret Service is aware of and is reviewing the July 13 body camera footage recently released by local law enforcement, he said. The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was a failure of the U.S. Secret Service, and we are reviewing and updating our protective policies and procedures to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again. (Butler Township police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

I notified the secret services

The moments after police encountered the gunman and later the moment of the shooting were chaotic, as officers from different agencies scrambled to try to get onto the roof.

A Butler Township police officer began helping other law enforcement teams climb a plastic shed to access the roof, cupping his hands to lift them, fearing the shed would collapse. Eventually, a ladder was found. Shortly after realizing the shooter had already been shot, officers began climbing down from the roof.

At least eight minutes after the shots were fired, a Secret Service agent walked to the back of the building where the officers were located.

Is the shooter down? he asked. I don't want to split hairs, but is he a shooter? Did he have a gun? the Secret Service agent asked, using quotation marks around the word “shooter.”

That was the report, the Butler police officer replied.

A few minutes later, as police teams scattered around the building took stock of what had happened, two Butler officers and the Secret Service agent stood outside the storage shed. Is that how he got up? one officer asked. I have no idea, the other replied. The Secret Service agent used the ladder to climb to the roof.

I told them they had to fucking post the guys here, the first officer told his colleague. I told them the Secret Service told them last Tuesday. I told them to fucking post the guys here.

I thought you were on the roof? the other policeman replied.

No, we're inside.

The officer walked around the building and met another officer. “I wasn’t even worried because I thought someone was on the roof,” the other officer said. “I figured that’s just the way we like it, how the hell do you lose a guy walking up there if someone was on the roof?”

Why weren't we on the roof? another officer is heard asking.

“Because I thought we were going to post guys here,” the first officer said. “I talked to the Secret Service guys and they said, 'Yeah, no problem, we're going to post guys here.'” The officers discussed several times how the shooter could have accessed the roof.

Other videos taken before, during and after the shooting show an officer warning other officers that there is someone on the roof of the building. The Butler Township Police Department censored the audio on the video, so it is unclear what he is telling the officers. He pointed at the roof and two other officers ran around the building to get a better view.

The first officer returned to the parking lot to get a view of the top of the roof before returning to the corner of the building and pointing his weapon at the roof. A few minutes later, Beaver County Emergency Services arrived on scene and attempted to gain access to the building.

Police opened the door to the building and emergency services entered to discuss the situation with SWAT members already on the scene. A SWAT officer said that a police officer who had climbed onto the roof suffered lacerations to his hands from the ladder and may need minor stitches. (Emergency services team members told ABC News last month that they were supposed to meet with the Secret Service on site when they arrived before the rally, but the meeting never took place.)

“What the hell?” the officer repeated, partly to himself. He approached another emergency services member and pulled him close. He lowered his voice and told the first responder again that he had notified the Secret Service to post people at the site the shooter had accessed.

I told the Secret Service, 'Send a fucking guy here,' he said. I told them that at the meeting on Tuesday.

As a group of officers gathered and discussed what had happened, the first officer turned off his body camera.

My kids were in there

Another video taken by the sergeant’s body camera shows him yelling at bystanders to leave the scene minutes after the shooting. Witnesses told him they saw the shooter fall. He relayed the information over the radio: “I have witnesses who think he fell, but we haven’t been able to confirm that.” The sergeant was panting as he walked around asking other bystanders if they needed medical attention. After confirming that a suspect had fallen, he radioed to secure the rest of the area.

Then the sergeant called a woman. “Get out of there, I’m fine. Get out of there,” he said. “Get everybody together and get out of there and go back into the house, I’m fine.”

Minutes later, he made another call to ask for someone to check on his children after sending them home from the rally. He said he had been unable to reach his brother and that law enforcement was unsure if there were other shooters at the scene.

“My kids were in there,” he yelled to another officer. “They got separated, I'm trying to get them home.”

Once it was clear the shooter was down, officers began discussing how to handle the crowd that was rushing away from the rally site. The sergeant radioed to ask if there were any patrol dogs available.

“Just to be on standby, any place would be perfect. I don't know what this crowd is going to do,” he told the person on the radio.

Another officer approached and handed him a bottle of water. “Fuck, man,” the sergeant said. The second officer told him to sit in the patrol car where there was air conditioning.

I'm good, man, he said, before turning off his body camera.

